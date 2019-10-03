12:26 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check

9:23 a.m. — N. Airport Rd., theft

11:02 a.m. — S. Brule St., civil/non-criminal

11:36 a.m. — E. Broadway Ave., welfare check

12:49 p.m. — N. Fir St., welfare check

3:52 p.m. — S. Harrison Ave., civil/non-criminal

4:24 p.m. — N. Adams Ave., property found

4:36 p.m. — Kennedy Dr., assault

4:49 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., animal call

5:22 p.m. — Bulow Dr., information

6:36 p.m.- N. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint

9:55 p.m. — S. Yankton Ave., intoxicated person

Unless otherwise indicated, the call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments