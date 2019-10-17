2:08 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies

7:57 a.m. — Sunset Dr., traffic complaint

11:45 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., information

1:24 p.m. — E. Erskine St., mischief

1:32 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

2:26 p.m.- E. Sioux Ave., property found

3:54 p.m. — E. 5th St., assisting other agencies

5:19 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/city report

9:00 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., public services

10:30 p.m. — E. Park St., welfare check

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

