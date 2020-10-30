Pierre Police Chief Jason Jones this week singled out Capt. Derald Gross Jr. “for reaching 20 years of meritorious and distinguished service to the Pierre Police Department and our community.”
Gross served in the Army for 17 years before starting with the police department and starting a it of a family tradition: His wife, Cindy Gross, is communications director for the city of Pierre, managing the regional 911 dispatch center that handles calls from across the state for local, state and federal agencies. Their son, Chris Gross, has been a deputy U.S. marshal since 2018 and previously was a deputy sheriff for Hughes County in Pierre. Their daughter, Melissa Mayer, was a police detective while in the Army. Their son, Timothy Gross, is a corrections officer at the state Women’s Prison.
“We extend our sincere thanks and congratulations to Capt. Gross for his many years of faithful dedication to duty,” Jones said as he awarded Gross his stars on Thursday, Oct. 29.
Gross is the captain in charge of patrol officers, so he’s out there on the streets.
In the past year or two, he’s developed a new skill: piloting the high-tech drone the city and county use in searches and other emergency actions.
In 2008, Gross was honored with two other officers for the way they handled a hostage situation. Several years ago, “he was named Cop of the Year,” according to his mother, Shirley Gross.
One measure of Gross’ success might be the long string of comments on the Police Department’s Facebook page this week: 82 at last count, all ringing praises.
One woman told of a friend “who would say: ‘Hey, look, there’s that Gross guy.’ You are one cool cop and I always have the utmost respect for you all.”
His daughter Mayer, who did a tour of Army duty in Iraq, posted her tribute: “He has not only served our community but has served our country and is a retired Army veteran! He was a non-commissioned officer in the Army and was Air Assault, an Army sniper, completed the Army Rakkasan march and a list of other cool things. He is super modest and you won’t catch him bragging about how bad@ss he is so I will do it for him! I am so proud to be his daughter and I couldn’t have asked for a better role model in my life! I love you, Dad!”
Gross’ mother, Shirley Gross, has a longer view and perhaps is even more proud because of it.
“When he was going to high school, I didn’t know what side of the law he was going to be on,” she told the Capital Journal on Friday. “ He was, to tell the truth, an ornery kid. But he went into the military right after high school and was in 17 years. And it totally changed him. When he got out . . . he wanted to be in law enforcement. Which just shocked me. I could see him running from them. I couldn’t see him chasing them down. But he got his degree and started with the city. Now he’s head of the the patrol officers.”
And now his mother sees the effect her son has had on her grandchildren. “He and Cindy have really instilled in their kids such good values.”
She posted to her son: “You make us so proud.”
(Gross’s father, by the way, Derald Gross Sr., of Fort Pierre, worked for the Capital Journal for 53 years as a printer, also taking photographs on the side. He, retired eight years ago today, Oct. 31, 2012.)
