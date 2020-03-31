Pierre police were dispatched to the St. Charles Hotel on E. Capitol Ave. Tuesday morning, March 31, from a report “of an agitated male (that) entered the lobby with a firearm,” according to Capt. Bryan Walz.
The call came about 10:50 a.m.
When officers arrived, they located a middle-aged man matching the description given by the person who called 911. He was unarmed when confronted by officers and gave them no problem and was not arrested, Walz told the Capital Journal.
There was no indication from anyone, including the caller, that the man threatened anyone. Whether there was a gun involved and other details of the incident are still being investigated, Walz said.
A former hotel, the St. Charles is an apartment building with a bar and lounge on the lobby floor.
