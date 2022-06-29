Monday, June 27

6:55 a.m., Hilgers Dr., Animal Complaint — Non-domestic

8:25 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

10:08 a.m., S. Polk Ave., Family and Children

10:15 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Found Property

10:33 a.m., N. Oneida Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

2:05 p.m., N. Tyler Ave., Traffic Crash

4:03 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

4:23 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

4:47 p.m., E. 5th St., Welfare Check

6:18 p.m., E. Pleasant Dr., Found Bike

6:34 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check

7:03 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Information, Unfounded

8:14 p.m., S. Tyler Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

9:38 p.m., E. Pawn St., Fireworks, Verbal Warning

9:40 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

9:58 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

11:07 p.m., S. Henry St., Domestic/Family Dispute

11:14 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

11:25 p.m., N. Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies

11:30 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Public Service

Tuesday, June 28

2:13 a.m., Grey Goose Rd., Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate

4:48 a.m., N. Airport Rd., Animal Complaint — Non-domestic, Unable to Locate

5:57 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-domestic, Animal Released

7:08 a.m. E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

9:07 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Trespass, Office Closed

9:18 a.m., Bristol Pl., Protection Order Violation, Refer to Prosecutor

9:19 a.m., Bristol Pl., Protection Order Violation, Refer to Prosecutor

9:33 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Found Property, Officer Closed

11:30 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Trespass, Verbal Warning

11:54 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Crash, Officer Closed

12:04 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Crash, Officer Closed

2:36 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Officer Closed

2:52 p.m., Sheila Dr., Civil Issues, Officer Closed

3:36 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Intoxicated Person, Detained

3:36 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

4:48 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

5:57 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information, Officer Closed

8:31 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Warrant or Summons, Unable to Locate

10:21 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Welfare Check, Refer to Prosecutor

11:09 p.m., S. Brule St., Mental Health, Officer Closed

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

