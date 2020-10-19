At a business in Pierre on Saturday, Oct. 17, deputy U.S. marshals and Pierre police arrested a man wanted for a Sioux Falls murder, along with a woman traveling with him wanted for absconding from parole from the Women's Prison in Pierre.
Ryan Aadland, 34, is wanted for first-degree murder in the drug-related gun slaying of Clay Stubbs, 36, on Oct. 8, 2020, in Sioux Falls, according to a U.S. Marshals Service official, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office in Sioux Falls and news reports.
Aadland and Lowell Loberg on Oct. 8 allegedly met with Stubbs over a big pot buy and had a disagreement over past drug debts. Loberg told police Aadland shot Stubbs twice, according to Sioux Falls news organizations. Stubbs died of his wounds.
Loberg was arrested last week in Sioux Falls and has been charged with murder.
But Aadland “ran from Sioux Falls,” said Gary Bunt, supervisory deputy U.S. marshal in Sioux Falls. His duties include supervising the deputy U.S. marshals in the Pierre office.
“Our investigation took us across the state to Rosebud up to Lower Brule and eventually to Pierre,” Bunt told the Capital Journal on Monday.
Rosebud and Lower Brule refer to Sioux Indian reservations southwest and southeast, respectively, of Pierre. The marshals service had been looking for Aadland for some time and knew of his companion, so they were on "heightened awareness," on Saturday, Bunt said.
On Saturday, two deputy U.S. marshals "continued to do follow-up interviews regarding Aadland," he said. "They observed this Ryan Aadland and a female walking down a city street and both entered a business in the 1500 block of East Wells Avenue.”
Bunt didn’t divulge which business. There is a convenience store/gas station, a car wash and a laundromat in that block of Wells, which also is state Highway 34 East/business U.S. 14/truck U.S. 83 in south Pierre.
“Our guys entered the business to confirm the identities and were able to identify Aadland and his female companion,” Bunt said.
The U.S. marshals deputies “called Pierre police for assistance and they responded and they collectively took (the man and woman) into custody without incident,” Bunt said.
The woman was identified by Pierre Police Capt. Bryan Walz as Honey Swalley, 40.
“She had relatives in Pierre,” Bunt said. “She came from Sioux Falls with him.”
The manager of a laundromat on that block told the Capital Journal there were a half-dozen customers there when Aadland and Swalley showed up about 3 p.m., Saturday.
The couple brought no laundry but apparently were just looking for a place to sit down or something, said the manager, who arrived while the arrest was happening.
The arresting officers were holding the two at gunpoint, the manager said. But no one was hurt and there was no scuffle, the manager said.
It appeared the officers “must have had eyes on” the two, because they were apprehended within a minute or two of walking in, the manager said.
It appeared Aadland and Swalley were not armed, the manager said.
“I’m just glad it wasn’t anything worse.”
Aadland and Swalley were booked into the Hughes County Jail in Pierre on Saturday to await transfers.
Aadland is described in state prison records as white, 6 feet tall and 170 pounds. He is listed by the state prison system as an absconder from prison parole on 2018 sentences for forgery in Hutchinson County, west of Sioux Falls, and marijuana distribution and DUI in Minnehaha County in Sioux Falls.
He apparently has been out on parole since July 2019 and was being searched for over violations of those parole conditions even before the Sioux Falls shooting earlier this month, according to Bunt and DOC records available online.
On Monday, he still was in the Hughes County Jail until Minnehaha County officials pick him up.
Honey Swalley is listed by the state Department of Corrections as an absconder from parole from the state Women’s Prison in Pierre on illegal drug possession sentences handed down in 2016 and 2018.
She has been on parole since March 30, 2019, with several years of parole to serve, according to prison records.
Swalley has lived in Sioux Falls, Rapid City and Mission, South Dakota, which is on the Rosebud Indian Reservation.
Swalley is described as Native American, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 170 pounds, in prison records.
She was moved the short walk from the Hughes County Jail to the Women’s Prison in Pierre by Monday afternoon, a jail official said.
Bunt said the U.S. marshals service regularly works in statewide task forces with state and local law enforcement agencies and so it provides its statewide resources in such cases as Aadland's.
Because this is a Minnehaha County warrant and case, the county is in charge of getting Aadland back to Sioux Falls, Bunt said.
