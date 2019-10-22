Gone away is the bluebird and soon in the lane snow’ll be glistening
And yada yada yada, we’ll be walking in a winter wonderland.
Are you listening?
You’ll want to get your trailers off the street before the glisten hits the snow
Or by city ordinance they’ll get a tow.
Costing you a hunnert and thirty-five in dough.
Pierre Police Capt. Bryan Walz sent out an early warning missive on Tuesday while leaves were still falling: like every year, trailers used for summer stuff like hauling boats, or leaves or people, as in camper trailers, need to get put away before winter wonderland arrives.
Motorized vehicles, including RVs with an engine or panel trucks, aren’t included under this specific city ordinance about winter-time parking on city streets, Walz said..
But for trailers, If they are not moved off city streets by Nov. 1, city police will start slapping warning tickets on them with a date certain included, Walz told the Capital Journal.
If by the certain date, the ticketed trailer has not been moved, the officer will affix a $25 ticket to it just about the same moment one of the local tow truck operators is hooking up to take it away.
The bill for retrieving said trailer from a tow yard will be $110. Plus, there’s the $25 ticket.
It’s the same drill every fall, Walz said. City streets need to be cleared of such trailers so they can be more easily cleared of snow.
“We put it out a little ahead of time with the hope we can get people aware of it well before they have to do anything.”
