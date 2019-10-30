A Louisiana man was arrested late Wednesday night at Walmart on suspicion of theft.
Capt. Bryan Walz of the Pierre Police Department said on Wednesday that officers were called to the store in the 1700 block of North Garfield Avenue at 11:09 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29. “Store asset protection” employees told police that Kyle Prejean, 19, of Rayne, Louisiana, was seen unlocking a display case in the electronics section, removing two items and concealing them.
The items’ value was worth more than $1,000.
Walz said it wasn’t clear if Prejean was or had been a Walmart employee, but he wasn’t authorized to have access to that display case.
Prejean was arrested, expected to be charged with grand theft and taken to the Hughes County Jail, Walz said.
