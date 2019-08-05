A call came in Saturday, Aug. 3, of a big turtle on Jefferson Street in Pierre.
It was a big snapper, just resting in a driving lane near the intersection of Cabot.
Kids from the nearby house came out to see it.
Police Officer Andrew Baker showed up to move it, driving the department’s animal control pickup truck.
Using a shovel and an animal control tool with pincers, Baker, after a couple tries, got the now-snapping turtle into the back of the pickup truck.
The outraged turtle, his burning eyes fixed on Baker, took a couple tries at getting its powerful beak on the arresting officer.
“It’s surprising how fast they can move when they want to,” Baker said, after on of the snapper's quick lunges toward him.
It appeared the snapper’s shell was about 14 inches long. Baker estimated the turtle weighed 7 or 8 pounds.
“It probably came from Capitol Lake,” he said.
The pond between the Capitol and the Governor's Mansion is about three blocks from where the snapping turtle was collected by Baker.
City Animal Control Officer Farley Zuber said Monday there are quite a few snapping turtles in Capitol Lake.
“I probably wouldn’t walk around in Capitol Lake,” he said.
The turtles move up and down from the Missouri River to Capitol Lake using e Capitol Creek, Zuber said.
“There’s a good number that migrate up and down that drainage.”
Baker planned to release the turtle, once it made bail, down by the river.
The main rule in handling snappers is taking care to stay away from the front end and the powerful beaked jaws at the end of a surprisingly long, snake-like neck, Zuber said.
“They can be quite aggressive and you’ve got to be really careful. They can break a finger when they clamp down with their beak.”
He’s avoided getting hurt and Baker handled this snapper without incident.
“The main thing was to get him out of the road, before a driver hits him,” Zuber said. Besides hurting the turtle, such a collision can go both ways, he said.
“They can do some damage to your vehicle.”
