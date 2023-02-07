The Pierre Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in returning around 80 stolen items recovered following a 1.5 year investigation.
Detective Sgt. Dusty Pelle said most, if not all, of these items, are believed to have been stolen from storage units in and around the Pierre area.
"We actually started a lot of these cases in November of 2021. Some of it was discovered outside the residence when a family member of the suspect found it and called us," Pelle said.
In a plea agreement, the suspect told police what items were stolen property and where they could be located recovered, Pelle said.
Over 80 items taken from storage units and other residences in the Pierre area were recovered.
Pelle said most of the items have little monetary value and include common household items, vehicle parts and accessories.
"The big thing is sentimental value. There could be a lot of sentimental value in this stuff," Pelle said.
Pelle said anyone wanting to see the items must make an appointment to do so. In order to claim ownership of a stolen item, a person must provide identifiable information specific to the item, photos or proof of purchase.
The items will be held by the police department until May 8. Any unclaimed items will be disposed of per state law.
Pelle said anyone who wants to prevent burglars from stealing their property should invest in locks that cannot be removed or cut off from a storage unit.
"Get good locks, all the storage units had padlocks on them but they were cut off," Pelle said. "Check them periodically."
Anyone wanting to make an appointment to view the items or those who believe their property was stolen can reach Pelle at 605-773-7413.
