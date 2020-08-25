From the Atlantic Ocean coasts of Florida, South Carolina and New England, to the heartland of South Dakota, supporters of President Donald Trump just want to hop in their boats to spread their message of support for the 2020 Republican nominee.
The Pierre event is set for 1 p.m. Sept. 12 at Steamboat Park and the Missouri River Causeway.
“The event is a wonderful opportunity for the people of our community to come together and celebrate President Trump and the positive changes he has brought about in our country,” organizer Brandi Barth, of Pierre, told the Capital Journal. “Decorate your boat, kayak, motorcycle, scooter, or just walk on the path with your favorite Trump gear.”
At the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday, Trump was formally renominated by the GOP to run for president this year. He and Vice President Mike Pence currently trail Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in national public opinion polls by an average of about seven points.
However, few states across the nation are likely to be considered more “Safe Republican” by political prognosticators in November than South Dakota. Not only has the state not voted for the Democratic nominee for president in 56 years, only once since 1996 (2008) has the Democratic candidate even come within 10 points of the GOP nominee in South Dakota.
Still, several prominent Republicans are actually endorsing Biden’s candidacy, including former U.S. Sens. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, and John Warner, R-Virginia, along with former Ohio Gov. John Kasich.
Nevertheless, Trump’s relatively strong popularity in South Dakota cannot be denied. He carried the state by 30 points in the matchup with Democrat Hillary Clinton four years ago, while Gov. Kristi Noem is scheduled to be one of the featured speakers during Wednesday’s RNC proceedings.
“Please come down and show your support for our amazing, President Donald J. Trump,” Barth continued. “No other president in our lifetime has had an impact like this on us Americans. It’s raised up some patriots that didn’t even know they were patriots. Our president has created a movement of people with such pride and love for our country, so much that we want to gather the masses to spread the love. In times such as these, one thing we definitely need is love.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.