Readers might want to get their reading in tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Rawlins Municipal Library in Pierre, because it will be closed Thursday.
City Administrator Kristi Honeywell announced at the City Commission meeting on Tuesday, that plumbing repairs will keep the library’s doors closed to the public on Thursday. The work inside the building should be done by Thursday, and the library will be open again Friday morning at 10 a.m., Honeywell said.
The library, at 1000 E. Church St. is open today, Wednesday, until 9 p.m. There is no admission cost, the books are free to read and borrow.
It’s open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays.
