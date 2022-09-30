The Pierre City Commission shared the current city employee pay information during its Tuesday meeting.
State law requires the city to publish its employees' pay annually, city communications manager Brooke Bohnenkamp said.
The decision to increase pay by $2 an hour for all employees cost the city $645,000 more for wages.
An entry-level police officer will start at $25.75 a year and entry-level street workers and administrative assistants will make a minimum $20.55 an hour.
Mayor Steve Harding proposed the pay increase for recruiting and retaining employees and remaining competitive. City officials spent six months researching pay increases, including reviewing the salaries of all city employees and looking at other municipalities the size of Pierre. They also looked at state and county governments’ recent action related to pay.
Hourly workers’ raises were effective on Aug. 24, while salaried workers’ increases went into effect on Thursday.
Here are the new salaries for department heads following the City Commission's unanimous vote in August to increase pay by $2 an hour for its 155 employees. Additional salaries can be seen at www.cityofpierre.org/documentcenter/view/4017.
City Manager Kristi Honeywell $158,192
City Engineer, Planning Director John Childs $133,122
Utilities Director Brad Palmer $130,581
Human Resource Director Laurie Gronlund $125,737
Finance Officer Twila Hight $113,053
Police Chief Jason Jones $111,975
Electric Superintendent Devin Harris $107,920
Parks and Rec. Director Bryan Tipton $98,023
Solid Waste Manager Val Keller $92,778
Fire Chief Ian Paul $92,648
Rawlins director Abby Edwardson $89,196
Water Superintendent Dane Brewer $85,997
City communications manager Brooke Bohnenkamp $85,128
Airport Manager Cameron Howard $84,385
Building Official Matthew Elberson $81,254
Wastewater Superintendent Jacob Wagoner $77,513
Street Superintendent Nick Hericks $74,650
Recreation Superintendent Mindy Cheap $71,303
Hillsview Golf Course Superintendent Jordan Steiner $67,389
Parks Superintendent Tanya Lieberman $67,389
Communications Supervisor Cindy Gross $66,785
Mayor Steve Harding $29,910
Commissioners Blake Barringer, Vona Johnson, Jamie Huizenga and Todd Johnson, $17,576.
