During graduation weekend for Pierre T.F. Riggs High School, one family experienced an unimaginable tragedy, as the house belonging to the Letellier family burned during a fire.
The house, which is located three miles north of the Oahe Dam, started on fire, with the flames first taking over an outdoor patio cover at about 5 p.m. The fire spread into the house, with smoke and water damage permeating through. Heat damage was caused on the main and upper floors. Luckily for the Letelliers, they were able to escape physically unharmed.
“I was able to take a few personal items,” Shauna Letellier told the Capital Journal. “I was able to grab my laptop, my purse and our safety deposit box.”
Spencer Letellier, the middle child of the three Letellier boys, was gone at a baseball game in Sioux Falls. Levi Letellier, the youngest of the family, was out attending graduation parties. The remaining Letellier family members took what they could from their home. Just when it looked like things were at their most dire, the community that the Letelliers called home gathered around them in their time of need.
“A friend of mine from church called immediately to say she was taking care of Spencer’s graduation party,” Shauna said. “The Lewis family came and washed Spencer’s graduation gown. They got the smoke out of it and got it smelling good. Jess Lewis grabbed all of Spencer’s graduation party stuff from my car, loaded it into hers, and delivered it to the reception area.”
Shauna said that their banker helped to make sloppy joes for Spencer’s party. People brought cheesecake bites, potato salad and pink lemonade that had gone uneaten at their graduation parties the day before. The pastor at the Letellier’s church — Community Bible Church — came out to pray for them. Neighbors helped store food for them in their freezer. Principal Kevin Mutchelknaus saved the Letellier family seats at graduation near Spencer. Friends let the Letelliers stay in their homes, provided clothing and food. The Pierre Dairy Queen held a fundraiser where all the proceeds from ice cream cones that were sold last Friday were provided to the Letelliers. While at graduation, the Letelliers sat behind a family who had faced a similar house fire situation. They provided the Letelliers advice on how to proceed during their trying time.
“We’ve been working with insurance and the restoration company,” Kurt Letellier said. “They’re getting their numbers together, and then we’re going to figure out what the next steps are. It’ll be a long process of demolition and restoration or demolition and rebuilding. Whatever the process is, it’s going to be long because of the lack of available contractors, because everybody is busy. It’s a long wait for good contractors. That’s just one of the factors.”
The Letelliers were able to find a rental in town through one of Spencer’s friends. Shauna Letellier said that their church family has swarmed them with love and support, for which they are thankful.
“We feel really well taken care of,” Shauna said. “There have been a lot of major blessings. I feel like we’re doing pretty well. Levi and Spencer are coping with humor. Our oldest son Zach flew back to Florida. I’m sad that he had to experience this, but I’m glad he was there.”
Spencer Letellier was able to make a speech at graduation the day after the fire. Instead of talking about it, he focused on trying to make others laugh. Unless you knew about it, you wouldn’t have known that the Letelliers just experienced a fire after Spencer’s speech.
“It was a light hearted speech, because I didn’t want to do your typical ‘we did it’ speech,” Spencer said. “My main focus was thinking. I talked about how, in my time as a student, thinking wasn’t always the first priority. I was debating on saying something about the fire, but I decided to keep it what it was. Plenty of people asked me if I was going to say something, but I just kept it the same.”
The Letelliers have used faith to get them through this difficult time.
“We know that God is sovereign, which means that He’s got all things under control,” Shauna said. “I know that for many years of my life I thought that I wouldn’t have any problems if I did everything right. If you’ve lived for ten minutes, you realize that it doesn’t always work out that way. God doesn’t promise us that we’ll have zero troubles — He promises that through Christ that he is always with us. He is walking us through this, and providing for us through His people. We’re experiencing a peace that surpasses understanding. I shouldn’t be this calm, but I am calm, because God has put it in people’s hearts to help us.”
The Letellier family thanks all that have helped them out in their time of need. If you would like to help out the Letellier family, you can do so by donating to the Letellier Benefit Account at American Bank and Trust. You can also Venmo Shauna and Kurt Letellier at their Venmo handles — @shaunaletellier and @kurtletellier.
