In 2019, the city of Pierre rebated almost $110,000 to its utility customers, through the city’s Bright Energy Solutions (BES) program. BES provides utility credits to people and businesses who purchase Energy Star appliances and lighting, electric vehicle chargers, and energy efficient mechanical systems.
More than $42,800 of those rebates went to residential customers. More than $66,800 went to commercial customers. Collectively, the commercial customers who used the rebate program in 2019 saved enough energy to provide power for one year to 125 average homes in South Dakota, said Brad Palmer, city utilities director. Palmer said the goal of the program is to contain the need for more power generation.
“Building out infrastructure for additional generation is very costly. If that infrastructure build out can be contained, it helps keep the cost of power down,” said Palmer.
“We’re a public power utility -what’s good for our customers is good for us.”
For a complete list of rebate options, rebate forms, and other energy-saving resources, utility users should visit BrightEnergySolutions.com.
The City of Pierre does not generate electricity; it distributes it. About 60% of Pierre’s electric power is hydroelectric power generated by the Oahe Dam and purchased from the Western Area Power Administration. The other 40% is purchased through Missouri River Energy Services (MRES), a not-for-profit wholesale power provider that exclusively serves public power entities.
The Bright Energy Solutions program is offered by a partnership between the city of Pierre and MRES.
