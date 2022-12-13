The National Weather Service in Aberdeen reported Pierre received 3 to 5 inches of snow overnight as of 7 a.m., but that accumulation should continue to build as the ongoing storm continues.
Meteorologist Kari Fleegel said the Weather Service also received reports of icing from Chamberlain to Fort Pierre.
"It's a little icy on the roadways," she said.
The South Dakota Department of Transportation closed parts of Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to Rapid City, with another closure anticipated for Rapid City to the Wyoming border. SDDOT also warned state highways and secondary highways would likely see closures or become unpassable during the storm.
While Tuesday morning remained relatively light on new snow accumulation, Fleegel said it's only a little break with more snowfall on its way.
"Snowfall totals for the entire event are on the order of 11-17 inches for Pierre itself," she said. "If you go a little farther to the southwest, you could be seeing closer to 15 to near-20 inches for places like Murdo, Martin and Philip. So, quite a variety out there."
The bulk of the snow accumulation should come Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Fleegel said Tuesday had slight breezes from the northeast, but those would pick up from the northwest on Wednesday afternoon and continue into Friday, reaching gusts of 35-40 mph.
"Add that to a little bit more snow, that will become a little fluffier as we move into Thursday, as cold air comes in, and we might get blowing around snow there, reducing visibility," she said.
So far, Fleegel said Pierre had received heavy and wet snow during Tuesday's part of the storm.
In Pierre, city communications manager Brooke Bohnenkamp said the crews began sanding roads shortly after 4 a.m., with plowing operations beginning around 7:30 a.m.
Pierre already issued a city closure that went into effect on Tuesday. Bohnenkamp said the city would evaluate any ongoing closures on a day-by-day basis. She said the closure impacts city offices and sites like the landfill, Rawlins Municipal Library and City Hall. Bohnenkamp said the city also canceled Tuesday's garbage collection.
Rawlins reported it canceled all scheduled programming and events through Thursday.
While City Hall remains closed on Tuesday, Bohnenkamp said residents could still make necessary utility payments online or through the automated secure phone service at 1-855-715-1316. The city also has a drop box for residents paying with cash and money orders that the city will collect.
Bohnenkamp couldn't say how the city's snow plow operations would continue at this point.
"Every snow event is different," she said. "It does get to be tricky when they are ongoing events. Depending on what's happening, (the crews') primary goal is to keep those emergency snow routes open. And then they'll keep that stuff cleared the best they can, and if they have to just keep going constantly, then that's what they do to keep those cleared."
Bohnenkamp added that the city moves from emergency routes to residential streets after the event subsides and emergency routes are ready.
The city issued an emergency snow alert on Monday, declaring no parking allowed on emergency snow routes. The alert remains in effect until the storm passes and the city lifts it.
Pierre Police Capt. Bryan Walz said the department issued 26 tickets and tows between midnight and the emergency route clearings on Tuesday morning.
"It's a ticket and tow, so the violation is all in one — I believe it's $85," he said. "What it entails is we write the parking ticket, and the tow company picks up the vehicle and moves it off of the snow route and drops it there."
Walz said officers log the location for any residents looking for their vehicles. He added they place them nearby, typically around the corner and off the route.
The tickets and tows remain in effect until the city lifts the emergency snow alert.
Walz said the department had issued tickets into the upper 70s in one instance in the past. While the 26 tickets aren't near that number, Walz added it's a little above average but still better than in the past. He credited the city's effort to get the declaration out with helping to reduce tickets issued.
"We put the snow emergency declaration out just before 5 p.m. yesterday, so that gave people about seven hours in order to do that," he said.
Walz added the police department also gave a heads-up warning on its Facebook page on Monday morning.
In Fort Pierre, the city extend its snow emergency on Tuesday evening.
Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson said the city began plowing emergency snow routes at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday with citywide plowing at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
"So, no parking in the street," Hanson said. "Cars will be ticketed and towed."
Hanson said the extension will remain in effect until the city rescinds it. She also advised residents to refrain from on-street parking until after the ongoing storm passes and the city rescinds the emergency extension.
Fleegel said light dustings would continue through Friday after the bulk of the storm drops its snow on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
"After that, it will be a dusting to half an inch each day," she said.
Don't expect to see the snow begin to disappear after the storm passes on Friday. Fleegel said cold temperatures are on the way behind it, cooling on Thursday and through next week.
The Weather Service expects Thursday's highs in the low 20s, followed by highs in the teens on Friday and Saturday. Fleegel said early next week would bring single-digit highs.
"Not much melting at all anticipated, if any," she said.
