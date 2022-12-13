Plowing
Pierre crews cross Fourth Street as they plow Abbey Road on Tuesday morning.

 Jorge Encinas / Capital Journal

The National Weather Service in Aberdeen reported Pierre received 3 to 5 inches of snow overnight as of 7 a.m., but that accumulation should continue to build as the ongoing storm continues.

Meteorologist Kari Fleegel said the Weather Service also received reports of icing from Chamberlain to Fort Pierre.

Pierre city crews on Fourth Street and Abbey Road. The National Weather Service reported Pierre received 3-5 inches of snow overnight, anticipating 11-17 inches by the storm's end.
An Abbey Road resident snowblowing a path on Tuesday morning.

