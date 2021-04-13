The city of Pierre will hold a public hearing next week to decide whether to make last year's exception allowing fireworks at private residences on and around July 4 a permanent part of city law.
If it passes as is, the edited ordinance would allow all "consumer" fireworks legal under state law to be discharged between 8 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. on "July 3rd, July 4th and any Friday or Saturday that falls within the first four days of July."
"The justification that was presented was COVID was in pretty full swing at the time and most people were staying at home quite a bit," said Commissioner Jim Mehlhaff, who brought forward the edited ordinance. "There was not a lot of gatherings and that they didn't want to travel to Fort Pierre and join those larger groups and that they would just rather stay home. So we did it last year to success in a lot of peoples' eyes, not everybody's."
The proposal notes that anyone having a private fireworks display is required to have a fire suppression device on hand, but allows buckets of water and garden hoses to be considered such devices.
The edited ordinance further bans airborne fireworks within 50 yards of unmaintained land while grassland fire danger is at a high level or a “Red Flag Warning” is issued by the National Weather Service.
The NWS issues a "Red Flag Warning" when heat, low humidity and high winds create an increased fire risk.
At present, the city allows the sale and discharge of so-called "safe and sane" fireworks between July 1 and July 5, or beginning June 30 if July 1 falls on a Sunday. That category includes "sparklers, vesuvius fountains, spray fountains, torches, color fire cones, [and] pinwheels," while toy pistols and toy pistol caps are available year-round.
The edited ordinance also deletes a long-obsolete portion allowing purchase and discharge of fireworks between December 27, 1999, and January 1, 2000, as part of the Y2K celebrations.
"It's kind of in the twilight of my career on the commission, and I figured I'd go out with a bang," Mehlhaff joked.
Tuesday's public hearing on the edited fireworks ordinance will come to order at 5:45 p.m. in the commission chamber at Pierre City Hall, 2301 Patron Pkwy.
