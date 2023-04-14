The Pierre Regional Airport has been approved to offer flights to Minneapolis, in addition to their current service between Pierre and Denver, according to a news release from the City of Pierre.
The U.S. Department of Transportation informed city officials of the approval Friday morning.
“We’re very excited about the USDOT’s decision,” said Pierre Mayor Steve Harding. “For the 15 years that I’ve been on the City Commission, the public has been asking for air service to Minneapolis. We’re happy we can now deliver the option.”
DAC flights operate under an Essential Air Service (EAS) contract held between the USDOT and DAC. Although the new two-year contract begins June 1 this year, Mayor Harding says that he doesn’t anticipate any flight schedule change in the next two months.
“We don’t yet know how many weekly flights we’ll have between Pierre and Denver or Pierre and
Minneapolis. The USDOT gave us flexibility to divide up our twelve weekly round trip flights as we see fit to make them as beneficial as possible for our traveling public.”
Harding also stated that he doesn’t expect any flights to Minneapolis to begin on June 1.
“We’ve already made contact with Denver Air this morning to start sorting through the options and the logistics, but it will take some time to determine a schedule,” said Mayor Harding. “There are people who already have tickets booked past June 1. We certainly don’t want to pull the rug out from under them.”
The City will make public announcements about flight schedule changes as details are determined.
USDOT EAS contracts subsidize air carriers to ensure rural communities, like Pierre, have access to commercial air service. The USDOT leads the contracting process by calling for proposals from airlines interested in the contracts and ultimately selecting the winning proposal.
In 2022, the Pierre Regional Airport had more than 16,000 commercial enplanements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.