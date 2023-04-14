Fiery silhouette

Heather Janes found this fiery sun hanging low and silhouetting the planes at the Pierre Regional Airport.

 Heather Janes

The Pierre Regional Airport has been approved to offer flights to Minneapolis, in addition to their current service between Pierre and Denver, according to a news release from the City of Pierre.

The U.S. Department of Transportation informed city officials of the approval Friday morning.

Shannon Marvel

