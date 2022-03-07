Many Americans might find the images and stories coming out of Ukraine troubling, but it’s especially difficult for Pierre resident and Chernivtsi native Nataliya Rezek.
Rezek, 44, is an urgent care nurse with Avera who moved to South Dakota in 2000, and has lived in Pierre for 10 years. She found it hard to watch the war unfold from here while her father, brother, friends and fellow Ukrainians remain in the country.
But Rezek isn’t sitting idly by and watching. She started collecting money from friends and anyone who wanted to pitch in, sending it to a friend in Ukraine to buy essential items many frontline fighters and other locals need.
On Saturday, Rezek said she had sent $1,100 in the previous 24 hours. She also said she cleared out her savings account to help support Ukrainian resistance. She said with a laugh that she is picking up extra nursing shifts now.
“My poor husband. I’m surprised he did not divorce me yet,” she said. “He’s very understanding. I just do what it takes.”
Rezek isn’t working with local churches or organizations in her efforts. She said she started this independently after asking herself how she could contribute as an individual while away from home.
“I know some people are donating to the Red Cross or some people are directing their money to Ukrainian soldiers,” she said. “And I’m sure there are different organizations. But I’m not part of any organizations. I decided to do something small. I asked my friends and family, ‘You know, your coffee money can save somebody’s life.’ Just donate money that you have in your pocket for coffee for a week or a month. I’m not asking for huge amounts, just whatever you can.”
She said $20 can go a long way in Ukraine right now.
Pastor Rachel Byrum at Oahe Presbyterian Church said she had seen a lot of people offering up prayers for Ukraine during Sunday services and some interest in people wanting to provide tangible support.
She is directing people to the church’s national fund, which accepts donations for emergency relief for those fleeing war in Ukraine. Byrum said other nationally organized denominations were likely doing the same and suggested people check with their local church to see if there is a similar arrangement.
“I doubt we’re the only ones,” she said.
New Life Church office administrator Joanne Young said they direct interested donors to Convoy of Hope, which has set up in Poland to assist refugees.
Rezek said everything her friends in Ukraine are buying are necessities.
“We’re talking about warm socks for our soldiers. We’re talking about uniforms — warm coats for the soldiers, boots, again for the soldiers,” she said. “Because a lot of them just left with a sweatshirt and jeans and boots or regular sports shoes.”
It’s not just gear. Rezek said they are also buying baby formula, medication, food and other essentials. She is thankful stores in Chernivtsi remain open.
Rezek said she initially considered sending care packages with warm clothing and other essential items instead of money since many of the items are readily available in Pierre. But she found packages could take longer to arrive or potentially never get to the people needing them given road conditions and ongoing combat.
“They tore up our roads with the bombing,” Rezek said. “It’s going to take months before they will get any packages, and they might not get them because they might be lost somewhere on the roads. If that bus gets bombed, it’s going to be all gone — it might be too late.”
Ukrainians, Russians
Rezek said she is surprised at how much support Ukraine has received since Russia launched its invasion, especially from countries accepting refugees, including Moldova — one of the poorest countries in Europe.
Her 80-year-old father and 35-year-old brother remained in Chernivtsi, in the Bukovina Region in western Ukraine near the Romanian, Polish and Moldovan borders.
On Monday, Rezek said her father had six people from Kyiv — two mothers and four children — living in his three-bedroom apartment. She contacts him using the video phone app Viber, which she said hasn’t been affected.
Rezek lived in Ukraine until she was 22 and never thought of Russians as an enemy.
“Never,” she said. “My first language was Russian because I grew up in the Soviet Union, of course, and we were brainwashed and trained to speak Russian first. So that’s how it was. I still listen to Russian music. I still feel like not all Russians are bad.”
Rezek said she didn’t see any animosity toward the Russian kids growing up, and they viewed Russians as brothers, which made the invasion even harder to witness.
But now Rezek is hearing from other Ukrainian women she knows in the United States that friendships between Russians and Ukrainians here are beginning to break down since the war started.
“And I think it’s insane because not every Russian is a bad Russian,” Rezek said. “Unfortunately, they just grew up in a country where, you know, they have this horrible person who is in charge right now.”
Rezek said having to watch the news or see raw, uncensored video her brother sends is especially hard while living so far away.
“It’s harder because we’re over here,” she said. “You feel like a failure. I’m thinking I could be baking bread right now, or I could be doing safety nets for soldiers, or I could be sewing something — if they would teach me how to sew, of course. I could be doing something, but I can’t. I want to do something. That’s why I’m doing something that I can do. That’s in my power, and that’s what I’m going to do.”
