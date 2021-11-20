The Capital Journal will hold its first event honoring the artistic achievements among students, and it’s fitting Pierre resident Doug Mortenson will share his experience with the audience on Dec. 2 at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center.
Mortenson might not be a household name when it comes to acting or stand-up comedy, but he spent more than a decade making a living doing what he loved and even earned a coveted Screen Actors Guild card.
Mortenson, 65, discovered his fondness for entertaining a crowd after he first stepped on the stage during a Hayes community theatre production.
“I came from a little country school where there’s only one other person in my class out in Stanley County,” Mortenson said. “I was pretty shy as a kid.”
As Mortenson grew up and moved on to the ninth grade in Pierre, he took a debate class and began working those nerves off a bit. But it was the theater and entertained faces in the crowd that finally got him over the hump.
“It wasn’t until I started doing theater and started getting that reaction from the audience,” he said. “Once you get plugged into that, you know, I got hooked pretty quickly. And then my nerves went away.”
Mortenson said his mom was in a couple of productions in Hayes, but he hadn’t known that while growing up. He said he had no idea she joined the productions until later in life when he found pictures from past productions. In 1976, a 19-year-old Mortenson joined a Hayes production his brother was involved with at the time.
After Hayes, Mortenson, who was living in Pierre, began participating in musicals with the Pierre Players.
“And again, those were just a joy,” he said. “I had so much fun doing those things. And I helped building sets and stuff because it’s the same thing out (in Hayes), you’re not only an actor, but you’re also helping build sets.”
While community theater is where Mortenson first found a love for acting, a move to Scottsdale, Arizona, for culinary school set him on a path to pursue the craft professionally.
“I was in Arizona taking acting classes and I got my Screen Actors Guild card out there — I was doing political commercials, I think it was ‘92. It was a presidential election,” Mortenson said. “But I was doing political commercials for whoever. So I had speaking roles in, I think, five different commercials.”
Those speaking roles are what made the difference. Mortenson said after three speaking roles in edited on-TV commercials, you qualify for a SAG card. And once you have a SAG card, you start making higher union wages on acting jobs.
“In the acting industry at that time, that was huge,” he said.
With his new SAG card, Mortenson took the next step and moved to Hollywood in 1995.
Mortenson did various extra work in the industry for the following four years. If you’ve seen the 1996 “Independence Day” film, you can spot Mortenson’s uniformed back toward the movie’s beginning, where he lays out a map on the president’s desk in the war room.
He also did extra work in other high-profile movies, including “Eraser” (1996) and “That Thing You Do!” (1996). “Independence Day” and “That Thing You Do!” are the only two movies where Mortenson’s background work made the final cut.
“In ‘That Thing You Do!’ in the airplane scene, you can actually see me in the background and recognize my face in the background,” Mortenson said. “So, that was fun playing. That’s my claim to fame.”
In 2001, Mortenson took to a stage once again.
“I was taking a comedy class, which ran, basically, on 8-week cycles and then we’d go to the Comedy Store, most of the time,” Mortenson said. “Basically, I was with a group of people who were trying to break into that scene.”
But Mortenson said breaking into stand-up comedy was for the young.
“You’re taking up your evenings and your nights. You’re writing and going up for practice and that type of stuff,” Mortenson said. “By the time 2007 rolls around, I’m 51 years old and I kind of just lost a little bit.”
He said both theater and stand-up in Los Angeles take making many connections and catching the right person who likes your look. By 2007, Mortenson lost interest in the chase. But he didn’t lose his love for entertaining a crowd.
Mortenson returned to Pierre in July and has his eyes set on joining Pierre Player productions in the future.
As Mortenson prepares to talk to students from Sully Buttes, Lyman, Stanley County and T.F. Riggs high schools on Dec. 2, he wants to encourage youth and adults to participate in local theater productions and other artistic options.
“You know in high school, and it probably goes back further than that, you’ve got your athletes, and then you’ve got the arts — the bands, the theaters and the rest of them,” he said. “I wish I had gotten into theater when I was in high school. I ran track and cross country and stuff like that, but I wish I would have been more involved in the arts.”
And experience or great talent isn’t required to join in the arts, Mortenson said. He found creative expression is something people do all the time and that, in the end, is art.
“Whenever you interact with somebody, you’re reading people,” he said. “Everybody has actions. Creative expression is part of that involvement. And especially with kids, it’s been said arts actually bring out the best in people, and it’s true.”
