Pierre resident Rex Riis teamed up with the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department’s Eileen Dowd Stukel to band purple martins in the hope of gaining insights into their declining populations.
With their iridescent plumage, melodic vocals and ravenous appetite for insects, purple martins are a welcome sight to many keen birders and property owners alike. Riis said they appear purple when the sun hits them just right.
They are impressive acrobatic flyers and are classed as aerial insectivores, meaning they almost exclusively feed on airborne insects.
“They power their entire migration on insects,” Riis said.
In addition to capturing the majority of their prey on the wing, they also drink and bathe while flying.
“You can’t believe how they fly — if you watch them in flight, you’ll be just amazed,” Riis said.
Purple martins are the largest of the seven species of swallows that inhabit North America. They spend their breeding season throughout different ranges on the continent before migrating to South America and the Amazon basin region where they molt and prepare for the subsequent return north.
Current population estimates of the birds are around seven million and decreasing, placing the birds on a watch list and categorizing them as a species of special concern.
Widespread pesticide use, collisions with manmade structures and parasites have all been cited for decreases in purple martin numbers. However, more research is needed to fully understand the reasons for declining populations.
The Amazon basin is a location experiencing a high degree of mercury contamination. Many purple martins frequent this region as a destination in yearly migration routes, and current research has discovered high levels of the toxic substance in the feathers of sampled birds. The presence of this mercury in birds at unsafe levels has been shown to impede their ability to accumulate fat and therefore negatively impact long migration efforts.
Purple martins have an odd predilection when compared to most native birds in preferring close proximity to humans when nesting. The relationship dates back to Native American tribes that would hang gourds for the birds.
“It takes certain parameters of the yard and location for them to be attracted to an area for nesting,” Rex Riis explained. “They have to have open space — they’re big on the wing and moving a lot. They need areas to glide and soar.”
Riis is a keen purple martin advocate. He has been helping Dowd Stukel for the past three years in her banding efforts aimed at gathering information on recent population declines and better understanding their migratory movements.
“It takes quite a lot of knowledge and expertise to gain a banding permit from the fish and wildlife service — she’s involved in Pierre with a colony of purple martins that have fortunately been established in the area,” Riis said. “So far this year we’ve banded 71 chicks out of this colony.”
Purple martins are cavity nesters and quite social, so residents looking to provide the birds with ideal nesting situations should erect housing structures with six to 12 cavities to provide a great start for a colony.
Varieties and materials for purple martin houses abound. However, there are a few standards that have been proven best for the birds in terms of housing. The nesting structures should be easily accessible with a pole height of 12 to 18 feet. An array of materials can be utilized for the house itself provided that it is white — white reflects heat and helps keep the nests cooler in warmer temperatures. Wooden houses should only be comprised of untreated lumber.
“Location is everything for purple martin houses,” Riis said.
More information on purple martins and current efforts from the South Dakota DPS can be found at the following: purplemartin.org, gfp.sd.gov.
