The Pierre Police Department arrested Pierre resident Crystal PayPay, 26, on Wednesday night after a vehicle pursuit, which resulted in multiple collisions and damage.
A department statement released on Thursday stated officers responded to a hit-and-run call shortly before 10 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Garfield Avenue when another officer located the suspected vehicle in the 700 block of East Wells Avenue. The vehicle, driven by PayPay, fled when the officer attempted a traffic stop.
The department reported Paypay's vehicle collided with multiple parked vehicles and objects before it was disabled following another collision with a parked camper near the intersection of Erskine and Jackson. The statement also reported PayPay struck a city electric transformer during the pursuit, which caused a power outage.
Officers arrested Paypay for DUI, aggravated eluding, reckless driving, speeding, unsafe lane change, stop sign violation, driving without a valid license, open container in a motor vehicle, failure to report an accident and five counts of leaving the scene of an accident. No damage estimates are available yet. Pierre officers are continuing to investigate.
A department spokesman said PayPay was treated for injuries at Avera St. Mary's and released.
