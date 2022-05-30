Whether abroad or in South Dakota, two Pierre residents continue making gains to help people in Ukraine find refuge and providing life-saving supplies and funding.
In April, Avera St. Mary’s Hospital chaplain Dow Warner returned to Pierre after a month of relief work in Europe, helping Ukrainian refugees escaping Russia’s invasion.
“We’d see an older couple, maybe in their 70s or 80s. Six months ago they had their nice little house, maybe in the country. Life was normal, maybe their life savings were tied up in their home and now all of sudden they’re sitting in a camp without anything,” Warner said.
That is one of many stories of refugees fleeing Ukraine following the Russian invasion on Feb. 24.
Not long after the invasion, Warner took his leave from the hospital and traveled to the Czech Republic. Once he was there, he quickly got to work.
Warner waited at the Polish border near Slovakia to offer rides to Ukrainians fleeing their homes.
“At the train station there in Poland they had a receiving station, it was like the size of a Walmart. When I was there, there were a thousand people living there or transporting out,” Warner said.
The border had supplies for both refugees and volunteers, including food, diapers, baby formula, SIM cards and more.
During his time at the border, Warner met volunteers from around the world offering support.
Warner’s job was to transport refugees to the Czech Republic where they could be housed. Once there, Warner and his friends helped refugees adjust to their new temporary homes. Warner was able to help roughly 50 people reach safety in the Czech Republic.
“I only went to the border, I didn’t go into Ukraine. Generally what we spent the time doing was making the trip there in our vans and we’d go to these locations for people that were looking to come (to the Czech Republic),” Warner said.
The refugees were largely women and children, men between the ages of 18-60 were required to stay in Ukraine for the war effort.
Once refugees arrived in the Czech Republic, Warner and others helped them adjust to their new life. Church events were a big part of that new adjustment.
“When you save somebody there’s just a bond, ya know? You have helped to get them out of a troublesome situation. Nobody said, ‘Hey, you’ve gotta go to church.’ They knew they were pastors and so then they would come to church on Sundays,” Warner said.
Youth music nights were held on Wednesdays. Children, both Czech and Ukrainian, attended the event and bonded.
“The youth have a place to go. They’re going on Wednesday night and just becoming a part of the choir, even if they don’t sing. It’s a big group of kids and the Czech kids have taken in the Ukrainian kids, they’ve made them a part of it,” Warner said.
Warner and his associates are also getting a coffee shop up and running to employ Ukrainians.
Warner’s journey and work was made easier thanks to decades of mission work and the connections he’s built.
“I lived in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, before and I also lived in the Czech Republic, each for about a year. So I’ve been in those countries 20 years ago and we had visited back and forth a few times after that … neither one of the countries was foreign to us,” Warner said.
Warner’s mission work has taken him to 35 countries including China, El Salvador, the Bahamas and more. He’s helped with disaster relief before, such as the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
But in Ukraine, things are different.
“Probably the thing that stood out the most was just the tragedy in each person and the tragedy that is ongoing with not knowing if their spouse is alive or not or if their dad got killed,” Warner said.
Everyone had a story of loss or leaving someone behind. It was often the first thing they told Warner.
Not everyone has the ability to travel to Ukraine and assist refugees but there are plenty of ways to help from home.
Nataliya Rezek, a Pierre resident and Ukrainian who moved to the U.S. in 2000, has been sending supplies and money to trusted volunteers in her hometown of Chernivtsi.
Approximately 73,000 refugees are living in her hometown.
Rezek, an urgent care nurse at Avera, has spent her own time, money and resources to ensure medical supplies get delivered.
“I’m just trying my best not to be a beggar and just say, ‘I’m working too, I’m volunteering for free. I’m donating my time and my money and I just need a little bit of help.’ And people are being very supportive,” she said.
So far, Rezek has sent more than $22,000 and five large boxes of life-saving medical supplies. Being trilingual, she’s also painstakingly translated medication information on prescription medication.
Since she started sending donations, she’s had people from around the state asking her how they can help.
Right now, Rezek is focused exclusively on sending medication and life-saving equipment.
“We do have a need for satellite phones, bulletproof vests and combat tourniquets,” she said.
She has yet to purchase these items due to the high cost, with satellite phones costing as much as $700 per phone.
Insulin is also in high demand. Rezek has sent more than $10,000 worth of insulin so far. Even if expired, it can still be used for a period of time.
Her message is simple — if you skip your coffee just a couple times each week, that money can go a long way if donated, she said.
“My initial goal was just $1,000 from coffee and it turned into $22,500 and five packages with medical supplies. That’s huge, especially for a small town like Pierre,” Rezek said.
If you are interested in donating, Rezek can be reached at 605-770-5967 or via her Facebook page.
