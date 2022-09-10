Scott and Julia Jones

Pierre's Scott and Julia Jones were named South Dakota's 2022 Outstanding Philanthropists.

 Scott Jones

The South Dakota Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals named Pierre’s Scott and Julia Jones its 2022 Outstanding Philanthropists.

The award is given annually to a South Dakota individual, couple, or family with a proven record of exceptional philanthropy.

Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

