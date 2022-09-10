The South Dakota Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals named Pierre’s Scott and Julia Jones its 2022 Outstanding Philanthropists.
The award is given annually to a South Dakota individual, couple, or family with a proven record of exceptional philanthropy.
“It’s a big honor,” Chapter Administrator Dirk Lammers said on Thursday. “When I look over the stuff they donated in Pierre, it’s pretty incredible.”
The chapter also named Stephanie Judson, president and chief executive officer for the South Dakota Community Foundation in Pierre, as its 2022 Outstanding Fundraising Professional.
The Joneses and Judson will be honored on Sept. 27 as part of the organization’s 2022 National Philanthropy Day conference at the Ramkota in Pierre.
The Joneses have provided financial commitments to 44 nonprofit organizations, led several campaign efforts and served on countless boards, according to a news release from the association.
“It’s a nice honor and we’re humbled and grateful,” Scott said on Friday. “The real reward for us has been helping the work of organizations and people who are making the community better.”
He grew up in Pierre and graduated from the University of South Dakota. Scott joined Delta Dental of South Dakota in 1977 as its third employee. Today, the benefits provider employs nearly 90 people.
Julia grew up in Clarinda, Iowa, and went to the University of Iowa. She has a master’s in audiology from the University of Mississippi in Oxford and doctorate from Salus University in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania. Julia is a retired pediatric audiologist.
Scott is the chief executive officer for Delta Dental, which was recognized by the chapter in 2016 as South Dakota’s Outstanding Philanthropic Corporation.
The Delta Dental Foundation has put more $40 million into its efforts, including for operating two mobile units to deliver dental care to low-income youth. In June, the program saw its 50,000th child.
The foundation also gave $1 million to the University of South Dakota for its new school of health science. The Joneses attended the ribbon-cutting for the school on Thursday.
“We went on a tour,” Scott said. “It was nice seeing the excitement of the faculty and students.”
Since 2013, Judson has led the growth of the foundation’s staff from five to 17 and grown assets to more than $800 million while maintaining the organization’s original vision and culture.
“I was certainly surprised,” Judson said on Thursday. “I am also honored and humbled to be recognized by my peers.”
A 1991 graduate of T.F. Riggs High School, Judson grew up on a farm in Sully County. She received her bachelor’s in business communication from Augustana University in Sioux Falls in 1995 and returned to Pierre.
“I happened to fall into fundraising and had the opportunity to connect with the (foundation) CEO,” she said. “He was looking for someone to come to the community foundation office.”
Judson began working for the foundation 25 years ago and has been in her present position for 10 years.
She and her husband, Matt, are the parents of Grant, 21, a junior finance major at University of South Dakota, and Blake, 18, a freshman civil engineering major at South Dakota State University.
The South Dakota Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals is a membership organization that serves as the standard bearer for professional fundraising.
Others recognized for 2022 were Alcester in Union County for Outstanding Philanthropic Community, Journey Group Construction of Sioux Falls for Outstanding Philanthropic Corporation, the Student United Way Huron Youth Leadership Council for Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy and Rod Fouberg and the late Glenna Fouberg of Aberdeen for Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.