A St. Joseph School teacher and the principal are taking the reins of a grief support group meeting in Pierre on March 7 after finding comfort in their journey through the process.
Teacher Gay Pickner and Principal Darlene Braun are heading the 13-week “GriefShare” program on Mondays at 6 p.m. for people coping with loss through death.
“God has a special way of numbing us after a death, and that numbness helps you survive the funeral and the planning of it, and the week or two after that,” Pickner said. “But then you begin to feel like you are going crazy. You can’t remember where you put your food or your phone. You can’t remember what you walked into the kitchen for. And to find out that other people were experiencing those same things is a relief.”
The programs meetings have three parts — a video, group discussion and personal workbook — during each session. The videos feature trained counselors and other people dealing with losing loved ones.
Braun and Pickner recommended people interested in the free program ensure they are there for its first three sessions. The two said attendees could watch videos for other sessions if they could not make it in person, but they would lose the discussion and bonding aspects.
The program is free to attend, but the workbook costs $20 — scholarships are available.
Braun and Pickner hope the program will produce a few new leaders and would like a new GriefShare program every 13 weeks. People could attend more than one 13-week course.
March’s 13-week course isn’t the first time the program ran in Pierre. Eileen Herrin and Carolyn Guhin initially brought the support group to Ss. Peter and Paul’s in September 2020.
Organizers held one session in 2020 with nine attendees and another in 2021 with about 18 people.
Braun and Pickner both lost their husbands, who died in 2020. They found the program gave them hope and people to talk with who understood the pain.
“The sessions helped us to understand we have many people who love us and want us to thrive in our lives. We believe this group is needed in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area, and we want to help others in their grief journeys. We want something positive to come from our husbands’ deaths,” Braun said. “It is a national non-denominational faith-based program. God wants us to thrive.”
The person’s loss doesn’t need to be recent either. Braun said a fellow attendee waited six years but gained a lot from the course despite the elapsed time.
This year, Braun and Pickner will lead the course, and the program is not limiting attendee capacity, which the leaders could break into smaller groups if needed.
“There is such a need for it,” Braun said. “After my husband died, I was so lost. I didn’t know if I could even carry on. And then Carolyn called me about GriefShare, and that support group helped me realize that I’m not alone and gave me hope. Yes, I can journey on.”
Pickner said that she somehow knew her husband would have wanted her to attend the meetings. The two women wished more men would open up and attend, and Pickner said doing so doesn’t show that the person is weak. She sees her two grown boys and doesn’t think they have gone through the grief of losing their dad.
The course also helps someone understand that they can’t do the “What-ifs.” If you had only done this or done that, then you might have been able to prevent your loved one’s death.
The course also helps grieving people handle tactless comments others make.
“You aren’t the first to go through it, and you won’t be the last,” Braun said about one of the worst comments Braun received.
The GriefShare group helped Pickner find comfort with other people making the same journey as her.
“My husband died about two months after Darlene’s husband passed away,” Pickner said. “She asked me to join the group. I was lost but knew I wasn’t by myself. But, until you walk down this journey, it’s hard for somebody to understand. In this GriefShare group, everybody was walking down that same path.”
They can now laugh about some facets of the grieving process, even the “growing crazy” part.
“We weren’t going crazy. Gay called it ‘widow brain’ — just the idea of not knowing what you are going to do or how to do anything,” Braun said. “There were days when I left that meeting I was so mentally exhausted.”
Pickner said she had to work through losing her husband and the feeling she lost her dreams for a future with him.
“Grief is strange,” Braun said. “Something will remind you of your loved one, and bam! It is a journey, and it is much easier to journey with those who know what you are going through. A great love story deserves a great grief story.”
