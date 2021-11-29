You can thank Jessica Damjanovich and Austyn Gackle for donating the area’s two most prominent Christmas trees this year — a 25-foot Colorado Blue Spruce at the Capitol and another standing about 35-feet tall in Fort Pierre.
The 25-foot tall tree from the family’s back yard in Pierre took center stage among about 80 Christmas trees displayed for the annual Christmas at the Capitol. The even more towering tree came from their front yard and will be the main attraction in Fort Pierre’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting & Cowboy Christmas display in the Deadwood Street and Main Avenue intersection.
Donating the massive trees was a win-win for the family and public who get to enjoy them.
“I’m allergic to it,” Damjanovich said of the Colorado spruce.
Damjanovich and Gackle purchased their Pierre home in 2018. She said the property’s last owner likely planted the trees.
Allergies weren’t the only heartaches. Damjanovich wasn’t a fan of the mourning doves occupying the trees or the ruckus they brought with them.
“First off, they sang all day long — nonstop — especially early mornings,” she said. “And they make a mess on the sidewalk.”
But the trees’ occupants weren’t all bad. Damjanovich said the trees almost looked like they were breathing when moths would fill them during their season.
Donating trees
Given the combination of noisy birds and allergies, Damjanovich decided to give donation a shot after finding out the Christmas at the Capitol program would remove it for free if the committee selected it. Ultimately, the Christmas at the Capitol committee picked Damjanovich’s 25-foot Colorado spruce for the main tree.
A.G.E. Construction and Crane cut the tree down and took it away through the back alleyway. At the Capitol, volunteers dragged it through the southside double doors, followed by committee members and other volunteers decorating it.
Later, Damjanovich talked to her brother about the Fort Pierre Christmas Tree Lighting & Cowboy Christmas and eventually contacted Fort Pierre.
“We were really lucky because the man who was going to give them a tree had sold his house,” she said.
Fort Pierre Economic Development Executive Director Dave Bonde showed his team photos of the tree after inspecting it, and they decided to go with Damjanovich’s large tree sitting in her front yard.
On Monday, A.G.E.’s Andy and Gerad Johnson and a Fort Pierre crew cut down the spruce and hauled it to Fort Pierre.
And removing Damjanovich’s second tree went a little smoother than when A.G.E. removed the first one for the Capitol. Andy said it was colder and raining on them when they cut down the first tree.
He guessed that the 25-foot tree weighed around 1,500 pounds, and the larger second tree was about 3,000 pounds.
Bonde said the Fort Pierre annual Christmas tree sits about four feet into a permanent hole in the street. For this year, it means Damjanovich’s tree will sit buried to about its lowest branches.
“This is bigger than most of what we get,” Bonde said. “It’s a beautiful tree. It’s going to take up the whole area. We like the fullness — that’s what fills up the street.”
He said that Damjanovich and her family would be honored guests at the 4-7 p.m. tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 4. At 7 p.m., she will throw the switch lighting up the tree.
Unfortunately, Damjanovich and her family could not be at the Capitol’s lighting ceremony — they were traveling to Montana for Thanksgiving.
“My whole family will be at the Fort Pierre tree lighting ceremony,” she said. “My parents from North Dakota are even coming up.”
And when the Christmas season comes to a close, Bonde said crews spend about an hour cutting up the tree and hauling it away.
For now, Damjanovich is looking forward to an open yard that is nice and sunny with the two trees gone.
“Austyn wants to eventually plant just a regular tree, a leafy tree,” she said. “He likes the shade. Raking the leaves is on him — I’m not doing it.”
