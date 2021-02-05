Sunday, South Dakota Right to Life conducted its 38th annual "Hour of Reflection" in the Rotunda at the State Capitol in Pierre.
This year’s master of ceremonies was Dale Bartscher, executive director of South Dakota Right to Life, headquartered Rapid City. This year’s keynote speaker was South Dakota State Treasurer Josh Haeder, while the guest speaker was Dr. Pat Castle.
The event started outside, with more than 380 attendees of all ages joining the "Walk for Life." The indoor event saw more than 450 people gathered in the Capitol.
Haeder was the keynote speaker for this year’s Hour of Reflection.
“In 1980, I was born about three months early and weighed just over 2 pounds,” Haeder said. “The doctors had told my mom the most likely scenario upon my birth is that I would not be alive. And if I were to survive birth, I would have so many health problems who knows what kind of life I would lead.
“I want to thank my mom and dad for trusting in our Savior Jesus Christ, being pro-life and allowing me to have a chance at life. My parents could have certainly taken an easier route, based on the data the doctors had given them. In my life, I’ve been able to overcome, and God has put me in a position to help inspire other people to choose life. While some may disagree, I think I turned out OK.”
After the ceremony, Bartscher said, “Our Gov. Kristi Noem, first gentleman Bryon Noem, and Dr. Patrick Castle of ‘Life Runners’ thrilled the audience with their addresses. Our pro-life Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden was present, along with his wife, Sandy, and several South Dakota legislators. There was a definite thrill in the air due to the fact that nearly half of those in attendance were 25 years of age and younger. Yes, in the words of former Vice President Mike Pence, ‘Life is winning.’”
The opening prayer was performed by the Rev. Joe Holzhauser of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pierre, while the closing prayer was offered up by the Rev. Chance Sumner of Community Bible Church in Pierre. The Governor’s "Sanctity of Human Life" proclamation was read.
T.F. Riggs High School Chamber Choir, directed by Rodd Bauck, performed “The Gift to be Simple” and “I Will Be With You,” with the closing song being “God Bless America.”
This year’s Student Pro-Life Essay Contest winners are Sophie Schwebach of Dell Rapid in the junior division and Josalyn Wipf of Hurin in the senior division. Wipf’s essay was read aloud.
The next meeting for Pierre Area Right to Life is at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23, at 314 S. Henry Street in Pierre. Bartscher will be the guest speaker.
