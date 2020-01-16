Mike Isaacs was into aviation early.
“I started working at airports when I was 18,” he told the Capital Journal this week, after he announced that he is taking a new job running the airport in Lewiston, Idaho.
It came as a surprise to city leaders, they said. Isaacs has managed Pierre’s airport for 11 years and two months. There have been many changes: seeing through the building a new terminal, a couple three new airlines in sequence, and a new hangar for Avera Health’s air ambulance that was new to Pierre in late 2018.
“My uncle is the one who taught me to fly. How I got my feet wet with it, is, we went in together on an airplane, so I was part-owner of an airplane. I got all my ratings.” His uncle, Warren “Bert” Isaacs, died early from the effects of Agent Orange, Isaacs said.
Isaacs grew up in Mendota Heights, Minnesota, next to St. Paul, and earned an aviation degree from Inver Hills Community College. He took an initial look at being a commercial pilot. “But I decided it wasn’t for me. I didn’t like the lifestyle.”
He likes running airports and it has taken him and his wife, Kay, and their children, now grown and away, to many places.
“We moved up to Brainerd for a few years, then were in Montana all through the 90s, were in Watertown for three years, Brookings for a year, then in Alaska for four years, then came back to (South Dakota and) Pierre,” he said. “That was November 2008, so it’s been 11 years, going on 12.”
His daughter and his son grew up going to Pierre schools and now have gone on. “My son just joined the Army in October. He’ll be in Airborne. So he will be jumping out of airplanes,” Isaacs said with amusement about their callings.
“I haven’t flown since 1990,” he said, excepting a few times taking a co-pilot seat with a friend. “It’s a pretty expensive hobby.”
City Commissioner Jamie Huizenga had the airport as part of his portfolio most of the time since he first was elected in 2009. He said Isaacs’ announcement came on fast, and by Feb. 1 the airport will need a new manager.
“It’s kind of sad for me,” he said. “Me and Mike started not too long before I started on the Commission. So we have been through a lot together.” Meaning mostly the challenge of keeping any airline service at all in Pierre: longtime provider Great Lakes began fading five years ago mostly due to pilot shortages after federal rules required more training. Pierre struggled with a new commercial passenger airline Aerodynamics Inc., or ADI, as federal officials made ADI shed it’s initial owner. Then, it was sold first to an Oregon airline, then to California Pacific Airline near San Diego. Service went up and down, from bad to worse to better, for a while.
Sort of surprisingly, Pierre’s passenger boardings, after several years of dipping low, came back up to where they were — about 15,000 per year — when Isaacs arrived in 2008.
But that includes less than a full eight months of service, and no doubt will be above 20,000 in 2020, based on recent monthly figures, he said.
Isaacs is quiet and laid back, usually not in the front row — for example, he was in the second row at the ribbon cutting for SkyWest last spring. He does not talk a lot and he doesn’t seek the limelight. That demeanor seemed to help him weather the crises that seem to come to small airports.
Just a year ago, on Jan. 17, 2019, California Pacific abruptly quit flying without warning, leaving the city, airport and passengers flat on the ground.
While CPAir was not reachable by anyone, Isaacs starting working the phones, calling passengers who were wondering what to do, apologizing for the glitch (which wasn’t his fault, of course) and advising them to find another airline.
And quickly Isaacs and Huizenga and other civic leaders began pressing local, state and federal officials to fast-track the process of the city choosing another airline under the federal Essential Air Service program that subsidizes airlines for providing service to small, isolated communities.
SkyWest Airlines, with lot of experience, jets and connections to major airlines, quickly became the choice and began flights from Pierre to Denver on April 3, 2019, in a partnership with United Airlines.
Shortly after SkyWest began flying here, Watertown, long a sister city with Pierre in air service, cut its own deal with SkyWest/United to fly east to Chicago.
The Pierre-Denver flights, 13 per week, now are nonstop, with the 50-passenger jet parked in Pierre. “That was the biggest accomplishment,” Huizenga said of Isaacs’ tenure as airport manager.
Mayor Steve Harding, elected in 2017, has been quick to praise Isaacs, too, and his role in bringing SkyWest in as Pierre’s airline.
Getting SkyWest here, where the Utah-based airline “is crushing it,” as Isaacs told the Commission in October 2019, is a huge improvement after five years or more of passenger service problems under Great Lakes, ADI, and CPAir, Isaacs agrees..
SkyWest, in fact, happens to be the sole airline in Lewiston, Idaho, too, although there it partners with Delta, Isaacs said.
But Isaacs says getting the new $12 million airport terminal which opened in September 2012 is what he takes the most pride in during his time in Pierre. “That was a six-year process.”.
Huizenga says there are other, less obvious but important things Isaacs was responsible for, such as marshaling federal grants with small local matching funds, to upgrade the runways, the taxiways, the new boarding bridge, the new fire station, Huizenga said.
Many of those federal funds require competing with other airports and Isaacs is good at that, Huizenga said.
“Mike has credibility with those people, from the FAA people, up and down” he said. “They know that if the city of Pierre says they will do this, they will follow through and not leave them hanging. All of that goes on behind the scenes, and Mike’s developed relationships with them and we have benefited tremendously from that.”
Isaacs said he will love being back in the mountains, which he got used to in his years in Montana and Alaska. “I’m excited to get back to do some hunting in the mountains,” he said. “In Alaska and Montana, we would shoot deer and antelope to eat them. We didn’t have a lot of money back then. And my wife loves to fish. And I drive the boat,” he laughed.
Kay Isaacs works for the state’s human resources bureau and will find another job once they get moved to Idaho. “I’m going to miss Pierre,” Isaacs said. “It’s been a wonderful place to live. And the support above me has been nothing but stellar. I will miss working with everyone.”
Isaacs was making about $83,000 as Pierre’s airport manager in the most recent figures published by the city. Huizenga said Isaac’s new job will be a step up in pay.
Lewiston’s aiport is a joint venture with the city and county which formed an airport authority, a separate form of local government which is the more typical most communities organize an airport, instead having a municipal airport like Pierre’s, Isaacs said.
For a time, Pierre’s City Engineer John Childs will oversee airport operations until a new manager is hired, same as he did before Isaacs was hired in 2008, Huizenga said.
“Mike is not leaving this as a fixer-upper or with a bunch of problems,” Huizenga said. “Things are in order at the airport. Hopefully that helps us in attracting good candidates to replace Mike.”
