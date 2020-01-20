The American Legion Cabin in Pierre has received a matching grant from the South Dakota State Historical Society.
The Cabin, at 520 S. Pierre Street, was built in 1942. The Legion received a $17,000 grant to assist in repair of the original logs which have deteriorated.
“This historic preservation grants program is designed to encourage restoration or rehabilitation of historic properties,” said Jay D. Vogt, director of the State Historical Society.
The grant is awarded through the State Historical Society’s Deadwood Fund grant program. Funding for the program is from Deadwood gaming revenue earmarked by state law for historic preservation projects throughout the state. The program is administered by the society’s State Historic Preservation Office at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre.
The “Pierre Post 8” group was organized in June of 1919. Its name, rather than including the name of a fallen comrade, puts the community first.
In their early years, the Pierre Post met in several buildings around town. Beginning in 1941, the construction of the cabin became a New Deal project carried out by the National Youth Administration (NYA). World War II interrupted the NYA’s ability to recruit workers, since many had gone to war. The Pierre Post 8 then hired additional workers to complete construction. The building was completed in June 1942, and since has been the headquarters of the Pierre Post 8.
The one-and-a-half story, rustic design structure is built of logs from the Black Hills. Rustic-style buildings in South Dakota are primarily found in the Black Hills. One of the most interesting features of the building is its massive fireplace and chimney, which are constructed of petrified wood.
The Cabin was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2019 for its significance in social history and architecture. It is the only known NYA-constructed building in Pierre, and one of only three known New Deal buildings still standing in Pierre. The other two - Works Progress Administration (WPA) buildings - are the South Dakota National Guard Museum at the corner of Dakota Avenue and Chapelle Street, and the current Dan O’s Marine building on Charles Street, which was also used for storage.
The cabin is also significant for its architecture. It is the largest log structure in central South Dakota and the largest known Rustic-style building located outside of the Black Hills.
