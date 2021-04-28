South Dakota State senior outfielder/first baseman and Pierre T.F. Riggs alum Landon Badger was named the Summit League Baseball Player of the Week for his performance in a four-game series against the rival North Dakota State Bison this past weekend.
Badger became the first Jackrabbit in 12 years to hit three home runs in one game. He hit three home runs in three consecutive innings in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday. Badger had eight runs batted in during a 12-2 Jacks victory. Badger kept up that momentum with a home run in the second inning of the second game of the doubleheader, which brought him to a two-game total of four home runs and 10 RBIs. He did not have a home run on the season entering the weekend.
The Jacks will start a four game series against Oral Roberts on Friday. The series starts with a doubleheader at J.L Johnson Stadium in Tulsa, with first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m. CT.
