Richard Barela is facing up to 20 years in federal prison on new charges that he used a knife to assault and threaten to kill U.S. marshals who arrested him in January after he escaped from the state prison, driving away in a state pickup truck to get back to his hometown of Pierre.
Barela, 28, pleaded not guilty to the charges on Wednesday, March 4, in federal court in Pierre.
He was charged by grand jury indictment on Feb. 11 with a count of using a knife while assaulting, impeding, resisting, intimidating and interfering with four U.S. marshals. The four marshals, with Pierre police officers and Hughes County Sheriff’s deputies and the SWAT team, arrested him on Jan. 14, after a three-hour standoff at a home in the 1200 block of East Summit Avenue, a block or less from five churches and Riggs High School.
Nobody got hurt in the standoff, police said. Barela was taken briefly to Avera St. Mary’s Hospital to be checked out because the SWATsters had used less-lethal weapons — including tear gas and pepper spray — to get him to give it up behind his barricade, which included a mattress across a window.
Barela, who has several felony convictions — most methamphetamine-related — on his record going back a decade or more, had been serving a 10-year sentence — with four years suspended and credit for a year already served in jail — in the state prison at Springfield that was handed down in September 2019 for possessing meth.
But on Jan. 3, 2020, he left a community service work site in Yankton, taking a state Chevy half-ton pickup truck, prison officials said. Pierre police said they got a tip on Jan. 14, and surrounded the home where he was hiding out.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Moreno ordered Barela held in custody of the marshals service pending trial. Barela is being defended by attorney Jana Miner; the U.S. attorney’s office is prosecuting him. He remains on a “federal hold” in the Hughes County Jail, where he’s been since his arrest in January.
He was accused in of using a knife in assaulting a man in Pierre in December 2015 by the man who used a wooden ox bow to knock the knife out of Barela’s hand and break his arm.
Police used a stun gun on him in 2014 when he resisted arrest, they said.
After a strange, meth-fueled chase from Pierre to Harrold in May 2016 that involved a standoff of sorts with Barela high up on a grain bin, he was charged with assaulting law enforcement officers with his vehicle. In that case he at first faced up to 179 years in state prison, based on the several charges against him. He struck a plea deal with the Hughes County prosecutor in July 2018 for the 2016 chase.
If he were to be convicted on the federal charges, he could be sentenced to 20 years in federal prison; although nearly all federal cases end with a plea deal, not a trial.
Barela still has the 10-year state prison sentence, with four years suspended, to serve. In light of recent developments, he could be required to serve the four suspended years. He also could face more time if the state files a charge related to his escape. But, apparently, state prison officials and Hughes County prosecutors haven’t filed any court documents on those yet.
