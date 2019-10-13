Bill Markley has another book of Western history out and he’s talking about it and signing copies of it this week in Pierre.
“Billy the Kid & Jesse James: Outlaws of the Legendary West, is Markley’s second book in his “Legendary West” series, after his similar comparison of Wyatt Earp and Bat Masterson published earlier this year.
Retired after 40 years as a scientist with the state’s Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Markley traces his interest in history to his childhood near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania.
He will be signing copies of the book 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15, in Prairie Pages Bookseller downtown on Pierre Street.
He dedicates this book to “My wife, Liz Markley, best friend and traveling companion.” They live in Pierre where they raised two children.
Wyatt Earp and Bat Masterson were close pals with a history as lawmen.
Not only were Jesse and Billy likely strangers who broke the law far from each other, they were different in many ways.
Jesse, born in 1847 to a large and close family and was swept up in the Civil War violence in Missouri and with his brother Frank and others robbed banks and trains in the Midwest, including (probably) the one in Northfield, Minnesota, in 1876. He infamously was shot in the back of his head by a supposed friend, Bob Ford, for a bounty on April 3, 1882, in his living room in St. Joseph, Missouri.
The Kid was born Henry McCarty sometime in 1859 probably in New York City, his mother probably unmarried.
“While the James’ boys early years are well-documented, Billy the Kid’s beginnings are shrouded in the mists of time,” which was the fate of many Americans before the 20th century, Markley says.
An orphan by 14, Billy took on the name William Bonney at some point and wasn’t really called “Billy the Kid” until the last months of his short life.
Billy worked as a cowboy, and rustled cattle and horse and worked as a gunman in the Lincoln County War in New Mexico. He clearly was guilty of more than one murder, including of law officers.
He was wanted for his crimes when he was killed in a dark bedroom by Sheriff Pat Garrett on July 14, 1881. He was 21.
There is a lot in this book about the convoluted, complicated history of the Lincoln County War between land owners, cattle rustlers and political enemies. It seems impossible to penetrate, much less understand, as the switching fortunes and loyalties of dozens of characters make a reader’s head spin.
It appears there was skullduggery on both, or all, sides, and the murdering got so bad the federals were called in.
Who were the good guys or bad guys in that fighting seems something also lost in the mists of time.
Connecting Jesse James to Billy the Kid is maybe a stretch.
Except they were outlaws fairly famous in their own day overlapping several years, who were popular with many friends and strangers, despite their murderous ways.
Did Billy and Jesse ever meet?
Markley includes, as one of his occasional interludes, a short account of a Minnesota physician, Henry Hoyt, who had a tangential connection to Northfield bank raid and who claimed in a book that he met Billy the Kid with Jesse James just outside Las Vegas, New Mexico.
Markley doesn’t say aloud that he believes Hoyt’s tale, but he perhaps doesn’t dash as much cold water on maybe is appropriate, since it appears most historians discount Hoyt’s account.
But it’s understandable that there’s a lot of questions about Jesse and Billy, partly because they were so popular so early that much was said and written about them, much of it not true.
One of Markley’s sources is Johnny Boggs, author of “Jesse James and the Movies,” who figures that 40 movies and TV serials and films have been made about Jesse James, not counting the uncountable silent films era; and about 55 about Billy the Kid. But even the number of movies made about the two men “will probably never be known,” Boggs says.
For all his fame in Billy’s short life, it’s remarkable that only one image of him has survived: a tintype showing him standing with a slouch, leaning on a rifle, with a six-gun belted on his waist. The image itself passed on a “lie,” about Billy believed for years: because a tintype shows a reversal of the subject, sort of like a photographic negative, Billy was not the “left-handed gun,” of so much movie fame. The gun was on his right hip, despite how the image seems to portray it.
Markley says Jesse was the better outlaw, so to speak, of the two: planning audacious, daytime stickups of railroad trains and banks involving several robbers and long travel, disguises as well as younger women and faster horses.
Billy, meanwhile, was a “small-time” thief and rustler, who was charming, polite to most people, a devil with the girls and amazingly adept at escaping from custody, according to Markley.
“I don’t believe Jesse James and Billy the Kid will be replaced anytime soon as America’s greatest outlaws,” Markley writes. “They strike chord in Americans’ fiber — the little guy taking on overwhelming odds and winning. They each had hair-raising adventures and escapes. Jesse James and Billy the Kid will continue to ride across the landscape of America’s imagination, always on the run — never to be caught.”
