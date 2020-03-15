Kyle Bordeaux, age 27, was indicted on Feb. 11, by a federal grand jury for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.. He appeared in U.S. Magistrate Court on March 13, and pled not Guilty.
The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, 3 years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.
The Indictment alleges that on March 16, 2019, in Hughes County, Bordeaux knowingly being an unlawful user of and addicted to a controlled substance, knowingly possessed a firearm.
Bordeaux was released on bond pending trial. A trial date has not been set.
