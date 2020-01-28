Things are happening at the Capital University Center, starting with an official name change to Capital City Campus.
The new CCC, still at 925 E. Sioux Avenue in Pierre, held an open house Tuesday, Jan. 28. Now as Capital City Campus, the university center displays a new logo and has launched an updated website, CapitalCityCampus.org.
Chris Maxwell, executive director of CCC, sees this change as a positive move.
“As we look to bring more classes and experiences to Pierre, including the word ‘campus’ in the new name just makes sense,” he said.
During the open house, guests visited with staff from Lake Area Technical Institute-Watertown. They learned more about current and new classes and visited the campus classrooms. Highlighting the new name and partnership was an official ribbon-cutting.
CCC and LATI are partnering to provide health-based classes for a future workforce that is growing in demand. Beginning in the fall, the Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) and Associate of Applied Science in Registered Nursing (RN) programs will be offered consecutively in Pierre. This arrangement is pending approval from the South Dakota Board of Nursing and Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.
The red tape for the approval has “been progressing positively,” Maxwell said. “Everybody is supporting our partnership. Both mayors (Pierre and Fort Pierre), the director of the Board of Regents, the director and deputy director of the State Board of Technical Education, and Secretary Marcia Hultman of the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation attended the open house.
“And many potential students, who sat down and chatted about our and their futures,” added Darren Shelton, LATI. “There was a goodly number of people here during the afternoon.”
“Local programs are planned to help students balance continuing their education with their current careers and family lives,” said Diane Stiles, vice president of LATI. “We believe the addition of these educational offerings will have a positive impact for students and area businesses.”
Founded in 1982 to meet post-secondary educational needs of students, Capital University Center — now Capital City Campus — created a centerpoint for learning in the Pierre region of the state. Classes are created with flexibility in mind; offering evening and weekend classes, face-to-face as well as online classes, and dual credit courses. The CCC even offers non-credit adult education seminars.
