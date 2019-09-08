It was standing-room-only Saturday night in the Ramkota in Pierre as Chris Gage played to about 210 of his friends, old and new, including several who graduated with him in Riggs High’s Class of ‘72.
“I love coming to my hometown and playing a fancy guitar,” Gage said, brandishing the half-century-old Martin with a pedigree of country music legend that shared the spotlight Saturday.
It was a promotion by South Dakota Public Broadcasting (SDPB) of the upcoming Ken Burns’ series, “Country Music,” that premieres Sept. 15-18 and Sept. 22-25, at 7-9 p.m. each night. Opening for Gage was a 15-minute trailer of the series that’s enough to turn head-bangers into country music fans.
The Ramkota amphitheatre with normal seating for about 150, was packed with 210 or more people, some standing in the doorway.
Using a grant from a Washington public TV station in partnership with SDPB, the National Music Museum on the campus of the University of South Dakota (USD) in Vermillion provided the guitar. USD has an unparalleled collection of 15,000 instruments, from the oldest known cello in the world to a 1960's Gibson Explorer electric guitar once owned by John Entwhistle of The Who.
Gage received a standing ovation and warm words and hugs before and after.
Gage has built a musical career that’s taken him to Nashville, the Grand Ole Opry, HeeHaw and, for the past three decades, the alternate country music capital of Austin, Texas, where he plays every year in the house band on Austin City Limits.
He’s worked with Roy Clark, Willie Nelson, and is Jerry Jeff Walker’s guitarist. He’s tight friends with award-winning progressive/alt country songwriter/singer Jimmie Dale Gilmore, who is cool enough to have a bit part in “The Big Lebowski.”
Gage said he was honored to be asked to play the 1969 Martin D-28. The guitar was owned first by legendary country guitarist Merle Travis, then by singer-songwriter-guitarist and unofficial country music historian Marty Stuart. Stuart traded it to his erstwhile father-in-law Johnny Cash who gave it to Travis’ son, Thom Bresh.
Saturday was the first time it’s been played since Bresh laid his thumb into it playing Travis-style at the opening of the Museum’s guitar gallery in 2005 at USD, said Arian Sheets, curator of stringed instruments at the Museum.
She and Museum Director Matt Collinsworth carefully transported the guitar from Vermillion to Pierre on Saturday in a Toyota pickup truck -- in the back seat, not back in the bed -- Collinsworth made clear.
Like all the Museum’s 15,000 instruments, it’s been in storage as the Museum undergoes a three-year $10 million expansion.
As he worked at tuning it on Saturday, Gage said the Travis Martin is a beauty of a guitar, if “a little finicky.” He said he was careful to tuck in the snaps on his shirt cuffs to make sure he didn't mar the guitar's surface as he played.
The guitar is not pristine: it’s clearly been used, with wear marks on the spruce wood top from picks, probably, and some slight stray marks.
On the back Travis apparently, for some reason,scratched his name, “M. Travis,” in scrawled cursive into the finish of the expensive guitar.
The Martin D-28 made by the nation's oldest guitar maker could be called the standard acoustic guitar brand of country music with its big body and patented bracing giving it a low-end bass resonance to go along with the jangle and dangle of the upper strings, one used by Hank Williams, John Prine and Neil Young.
A similar 1969 D-28 without this guitar’s unique heavyweight history would be worth perhaps $10,000, according to online sources.
Gage played one of Travis’ biggest hits, “Nine Pound Hammer,” and Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues,” and as an encore, the flashy “Malaguena,” that he said “is a good song to put an acoustic guitar through its paces.”
A gifted singer who plays several instruments, including piano, Gage included Paul McCartney’s classic acoustic guitar gem “Blackbird,” and the late Texan songmeister Guy Clark’s coolly plaintive “Dublin Blues.”
He showed some guitar chops playing Clapton’s acoustic hit, “Running on Faith.”
Perhaps in a hometown night the homer favorite was a South Dakota song from his friend and fellow musician Tom Peterson of Sioux Falls, “Black Hills Gold,” which Gage produced as part of an album in his Austin recording studio.
“I’ve never met an angel in this wicked old world
The closest I get is a Deadwood dance hall girl
“I’ve never been to heaven but sure I’ve been told
All the harps and halos are made of Black Hills gold.”
Before his performance, Gage sat in the front row next to Lonnie Schumacher of Pierre, with whom he — and two other young men — formed the legendary South Dakota Red Willow Band 40 years ago. Both are in South Dakota’s Music Hall of Fame.
Gage said he had a good weekend going over good memories with childhood chums in the community where he began his professional music career at 13 in the Capital City Brass.
“I grew up on South Jackson, and by the time I got to high school, we moved to North Jackson,” Gage said with droll good timing, drawing laughs.
Seeing a childhood friend walking across the back of the packed amphitheater, Gage called him out: “We got in so much trouble in junior high.”
Gage gave a shout-out to Ron Lutz who hired Gage and his high school band, including Schumacher, to play in Lutz’ downtown Pierre bar.
Gage’s long Texas residence showed up, too, Saturday: One fan wore a T-shirt from “Donn’s Depot,” the sprawling Austin bar where Gage has played every Monday night for a quarter-century.
Gage pointed out classmate and childhood neighbor Vicki Boub Warne, with an early teen memory: “I used to get up at night and go down to her place and wake her up.”
Next to her, Warne’s husband interrupted drily: “I don’t need to hear this,” drawing laughs.
Warne added to the tale: “He would knock on my window and play something and say ‘Listen to this, do you like this?’”
Two similar concerts will be held in the state this week: at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10, in SDPB’s Sioux Falls Studio, featuring guitarist, singer and songwriter Boyd Bristow and Kaija and Brian Bonde of the “Always, Patsy Cline Show.” They will be joined by “East of Westreville, an Americana bluegrass group. Bonde will play the Museum’s 1971 Martin D-28 guitar once owned and played by Johnny Cash. Bristow and Kaija Bonde will play a 1967 Gibson Hummingbird acoustic guitar that was a favorite of June Carter Cash.
At 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, in SDPB’s Rapid City studio, Jami Lynn, a nationally celebrated singer now living in Spearfish will play her Americana songs on a 1980 Gibson RB-250 banjo given to Johnny Cash by Earl Scruggs who popularized the three-finger method of picking the five-string banjo (think “Foggy Mountain Breakdown” and the Beverly Hillbillies theme song.)
