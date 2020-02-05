Not that long ago, the city of Pierre put a new roof on City Hall, at a cost around $30,000 because the old roof was leaking.
That was in August.
Of 2010.
The roof was built 60 years ago on the old City Hall on Dakota Avenue and was left to stand alone and empty in 2018, as City Hall moved to a newer building on Patron Parkway behind Northridge Plaza.
The new City Hall had some roof-leaking problems last spring on a building which was constructed shortly before the old City Hall started leaking.
The city, through the Pierre Economic Development Corp., constructed the two-story office building in 2007 for Eagle Creek Software which had plans then to expand to 200, maybe 400 employees.
The company didn’t expand as it wished, and by 2017 Eagle Creek was asking PEDCO for some adjustments on its lease payments. Steve Harding was elected mayor of Pierre in the summer of 2017, and within two weeks he announced a plan to buy the Eagle Creek building from PEDCO and lease the top floor to Eagle Creek and install City Hall on the first floor.
There was opposition to the idea, but Harding persevered.
This meant shuttering the old City Hall which is now on the market.
The move to a new City Hall has been a good one, City Commissioners all say, as do many visitors. Eagle Creek obtained a reduction in their lease payments last summer but remain a tenant of the city, which Harding touts as a great deal in making City Hall a paying proposition for the city.
The harsh weather of late winter to early spring in 2019 did some damage to the new City Hall’s roof. By late April, water had leaked and left damp ceiling tiles and water on office desks on the first floor. City Engineer John Childs said high winds were a key factor.
The original contractor who installed the roof could not be held liable because the company’s guarantee was for 55 mph winds, and records could show the winds got well above that speed, Childs said.
The City Commission in May took Childs’ recommendation and declared an emergency to allow the city to skip the normal bid-letting process and quickly hire a contractor to get the roof fixed before more leakage did more damage.
The work cost $76,430, and the new 15-year warranty guarantees the roof will withstand 80 mph winds.
Hiring a well-known local company, Chase Roofing, saved time and gave the city a “very responsive,” style in fixing the roof.
On Tuesday, Feb. 4, the City Commission heard Finance Officer Twila Hight explain that the city’s insurance carrier had cut a check for $67,927 on the city’s claim for the roof repair.
The Commission voted 5-0 to adjust the 2019 budget to add in the new revenue for the old bill bill.
Anyone interested in purchasing the former City Hall building downtown on Dakota Avenue can call the city at 605-773-7407.
