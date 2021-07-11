For the third time, Pierre’ Hallie Getz won the SDGA Women’s Match Play Championship. She defeated Brookings’ Maggie Murphy by one at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre this past weekend.
Getz made a 70-foot birdie putt on hole no. 17 to gain the lead. She was able to maintain that lead after the final hole. Getz defeated Rapid City’s Natalie Young and Sioux Falls’ Tavia Rutherford in order to get to the championship match.
Pierre’s Michael Keeton was the best male performer from the area in the SDGA Men’s Match Play Championship. He went 4-1, with the one loss being to Sioux Falls’ Ryan Jansa in the semifinals. Keeton defeated Pierre’s Bob Stalley, Sioux Falls’ Julian Michels, Gregory’s Matt Johnson and Aberdeen’s Max Pfeiffer to win the Dean Heymans bracket.
Men’s bracket winners were Keeton, Jansa, Sioux Falls’ Ryan Neff and Sioux Falls’ Bryce Hammer. Hammer defeated Jansa in a back and forth championship match. Jansa went up one stroke when he nearly holed out on a wedge shot on hole no. 15. Hammer tied things up on a long birdie putt on hole no. 17 to tie up the match. He hit an eight foot putt on hole no. 18 to clinch the comeback victory. The win is Hammer’s second straight SDGA Match Play Championship.
In consolation play, Brandon’s John Grothe defeated Rapid City’s Austin Pearce to win the men’s consolation championship. Brandon’s Liz Duncan defeated Rapid City’s Alex Kandolin to win the women’s consolation championship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.