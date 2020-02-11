A Pierre man, Loren Goodlow, age 30, was indicted by a federal grand jury on October 16, 2018. He pled guilty on Nov. 19, 2019. He was later convicted of assaulting, resisting & impeding a federal officer.
The sentence was handed down Feb. 10 by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court. Goodlow was sentenced to six months in federal prison, followed by six months of home confinement, three years of supervised release, and a special assessment of $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
The conviction stemmed from an incident in Lower Brule on August 28, 2018, after Goodlow was arrested on tribal charges. During the booking process, Goodlow struck a correctional officer.
This case was investigated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Lower Brule Agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Troy R. Morley prosecuted the case.
Goodlow was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
