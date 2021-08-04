Jack Van Camp
Post 8's Jack Van Camp threw six scoreless innings during a game against Yankton Post 12. 

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

Pierre T.F. Riggs alum and Post 8 star pitcher Jack Van Camp will continue his baseball career after signing on to play at Iowa Central Community College earlier this month.

Van Camp, who graduated from Riggs in 2020, spent the past year focusing on school at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. He was able to return to Post 8 this past season as a super senior. Van Camp struck out 59 batters in 41 innings, and posted a 1.20 earned run average. He had a walks and hits per innings rating of 1.29. Van Camp was second on Post 8’s team in innings pitched and wins.

Iowa Central is located in Fort Dodge, which is about an hour and a half north of Des Moines. Known as the Tritons, Iowa Central recently hired Jonas Lovin as their new pitching coach. Lovin had previously been an assistant at Concordia University. The Tritons went 35-23 last season, good enough for sixth in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference.

Scott Millard has been the sports reporter for the Capital Journal since 2017. He was previously an intern with the Capital Journal during the summer of 2016.

