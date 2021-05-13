Pierre T.F. Riggs senior soccer forward Nathan Leiferman signed his National Letter of Intent to play for the Presentation College Saints last month.
Leiferman had a successful high school and club soccer career. Under coach Matt DeBoer, Leiferman scored ten goals in his senior season. He was named to the 2020 Eastern South Dakota All-Conference Team. Leiferman played club soccer for South Dakota United under DeBoer.
Saints coach Terry Kampa said the Saints are thrilled to have Leiferman join the team.
“He is an energetic and hard working forward who has what it takes to be successful at the college level,” Kampa said.
DeBoer told the Capital Journal that Leiferman is a tremendous player who has a motor unlike any other.
“He is a speedy forward who doesn’t stop moving, which causes difficulties for opposing back lines,” DeBoer said. “He also works very hard defensively and tackles aggressively, making defenders uncomfortable. I enjoyed my time coaching him. He brought energy and passion with him every day. Nathan is a fantastic young man, and I can’t wait to watch him at Presentation College.”
Leiferman plans to major in biology. He is the son of Todd and Kim Leiferman.
