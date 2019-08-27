Pierre’s Lindholm serves with Navy’s Weather Command Headquarters

Most Americans rely on weather forecasts to plan their daily routine. The U.S. Navy is no different. With numerous ships, submarines and airplanes deployed around the world, sailors and civilians serving with the Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command at Stennis Space Center, Mississippi, advise Navy leaders about the impact of ocean and atmospheric conditions on future operations.

Lt. j.g. Lucas Lindholm, a 2011 T.F. Riggs High School graduate and native of Pierre, is one of those responsible for providing timely, comprehensive and tactically relevant information for ships, submarines, aircraft and other commands operating throughout the globe.

As a Navy meteorology and oceanography officer, Lindholm is responsible for working with planning and operations departments to ensure the teams have the resources to deploy and operate effectively.

Lindholm credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Pierre. “I come from a small town where neighbors go out of their way to support each other,” said Lindholm. "The Navy is really no different. I support my Navy family just as I would my hometown family."

“Naval Oceanography defines and applies the physical environment for the entire Navy fleet from the bottom of the ocean to the stars,” said Rear Adm. John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command. “There isn't a plane that flies, a ship or a submarine that gets underway without the sailors and civilians of Naval Oceanography.”

Lindholm is most proud of representing naval oceanography on the international stage as part of an exercise. “We went to BALTOPS 19 and produced a tactical division aid to amphibious planners that led to a successful landing,” said Lindholm.

