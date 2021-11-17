The Pierre Masonic Lodge No. 27 has seen ups and downs during the coronavirus pandemic, but the group found ways to keep giving to the community despite the disruptions.
COVID-19 impacted meeting attendance and brought some of the groups’ charitable programs to a halt.
District Master Chief Chris Kaus recalled some of the lodge’s larger meetings saw more than 200 Masons in attendance. But he said general meeting attendance lately dropped to about 30 people.
Different lodges responded to the pandemic in their own way. Pierre member Jon Gonsor said state leadership left it up to each lodge to adopt COVID-19 rules and regulations during the pandemic.
“Some of the lodges have just pretty much closed down during COVID,” he said. “Most of our people were vaccinated, and we felt pretty comfortable meeting. And that’s kind of what kept things rolling. Pierre has been fortunate that the Pierre area is pretty civic-minded — we could still do the work.”
He added the lodge put hand sanitizer stations in place and other precautions.
Fort Pierre’s Hiram Lodge No. 123, which also meets in the Lodge building in Pierre, kept face mask precautions in place for the most part.
Impacted work
Some of the lodge’s activities were diminished or even postponed because of COVID-19.
Kaus said there was no Shrine Circus in the state for the 2020 and 2021 years because of the pandemic, although supporting funds still make it possible for children to go to Shriners Hospitals for free medical care. Gonsor said that the temple still has the Can Van, where people can drop off aluminum cans for recycling to benefit the Shriners Hospitals. And he said the lodges get plenty of cans from the effort.
“Between 2013 and 2018, the Oahe Shrine Club collected 61,555 pounds — or 28 tons — or approximately 2,154,425 cans,” Gonsor said.
Another community program put on hold for 2020-2021 is the Masonic Model Student Assistance Program. The free program trains school instructors to recognize suicide warning signs among students, with initiators including drug use, alcohol abuse, depression, stress and other indicators.
The program also trains teachers in starting the intervention process. The intervention process can often be a long-term procedure, particularly if the root cause, such as family dysfunction, can’t be controlled.
The pandemic also put the lodge’s work with the South Dakota Child Identification Program on hold during 2020 and 2021.
With more than one million children reported missing annually nationwide, the program addresses the issue by providing free kits to collect a child’s identifying information. The kit’s fingerprints, photograph, child’s physical characteristics and DNA swab records remain with the child’s family, with no copies maintained elsewhere.
If the kit is ever needed, authorities use the information to locate and identify the missing child.
Continued projects
While some projects hit a wall because of the pandemic, others benefitting the community continued.
The Pierre Lodge gave two T.F. Riggs High School graduates a $500 scholarship each, aimed toward graduates who need it and may not have a 4.0 GPA. The local lodge also contributed to the Grand Lodge’s 10 annual $2,000 scholarships that cover applicants statewide.
The local lodge is also holding the annual McClure Christmas Party at the South Dakota Discovery Center this year after last year’s party was canceled.
In 1895, Pattison McClure was the Mayor of Pierre and the Master of Pierre Lodge No. 27 at the same time. He touted the virtues of freemasonry, friendship, morality, brotherly love and charity.
He died in 1928, and in his final will and testament, McClure wanted an annual Christmas tree celebration in Pierre to amuse and entertain local children.
Local Mason groups also continued addressing food insecurity throughout the community with food drives and helping with the weekly Community Banquet for people needing a free hot meal.
There’s no shortage of good deeds the Masons take on, but you might not hear about them regularly.
“(W)e don’t promote that we do that, we don’t brag about it,” Matt “Uncle Matt” Schatz said.
The organization isn’t the secret society some people might think of when they hear the name “Masons.” But Uncle Matt said the group does have one secret as part of their degree work.
“We don’t give handouts, but when Masons do give a million dollars nationwide, it is not advertised,” he said. “The Masons do not want the glory or recognition. You do charity because it is the right thing to do, not to let people know. And, I would trust any Mason with my life. That’s the secret. Charity should come from the heart to the needy, not from the rich for publicity.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.