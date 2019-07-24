LINCOLN, NE — Meagan Potrzeba of Pierre is among 33 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students studying abroad in Barcelona, Spain.
Potrzeba, a junior marketing major at the university, will be in Spain though through Aug. 4.
Sponsored by the College of Business, the global immersion program provides up to 12 weeks of courses at the Institute for American Universities in Barcelona. Students also have the opportunity to intern.
The program is open to undergraduate and graduate students of all academic majors with a minimum 2.5 GPA. Students choose among a six-week academic course track, nine-week academic course and internship track and 12-week academic course, internship and Spanish-language track.
During the program, students immerse themselves in Spanish culture. Activities include field study trips, study tours and day trips, along with cultural activities such as Catalan cooking courses and flamenco dance classes.
Ariel Zach, a senior international business major participating in the 12-week track, chose the program because she grew up appreciating the Spanish language and culture. She plans to engross herself in all Spain has to offer and visit Morocco while abroad before her senior year at Nebraska.
“Understanding the background of this city has been phenomenal,” Zach wrote on her blog. “Growing up, I don’t remember learning about how Barcelona or Spain came to be. I could have learned in school and forgotten about it, but actually seeing memorials and areas is key to making things stick with me.”
