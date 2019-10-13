Pierre’s oral interpretation team starts season strong

Dressed to win, the T.F. Riggs oral interpretation team showed off their talents and practices in the season-opener meet in Sioux Falls, Oct. 5.

 by T.F. Riggs oral interp team

The T.F. Riggs oral interpretation team competed in their first meet of the 2019 season on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Sioux Falls Roosevelt High School.

Under the tutelage of advisor Ashley Boone, the team members choose their categories and their individual pieces. Then they rehearsal, and rehearse and rehearse.

Team members and their placements/categories at the Sioux Falls meet include:

Taryn Bormann, 10th oratory;

Ruben Bowen, 4th humorous;

Aidan Burke, 8th storytelling;

Addisyn Gruis, 4th oratory and 7th storytelling;

Sarah Hancock, 6th oratory;

Xzaria Henderson, 6th oratory;

William Hodges, 8th poetry;

Caelyn Hutchinson, 4th poetry;

Ainslee Hutchinson, 5th serious;

Arielle Kiepke, 5th humorous;

Levi McKinley, 7th serious;

Ain Peterson, 9th serious;

Savannah Shrake, 5th storytelling;

Chase Uecker, 9th humorous;

Henderson and Jack Ferris, 7th duet;

Hancock, McKinley, J. Morley, Bowen and M. Reiser, 1st readers theatre.

The oral interpretation meets during the rest of the season are:

Oct. 19 at Sturgis

Oct. 26 at Dakota State University in Madison

Nov. 2 hosting at home in Pierre

Nov. 8 in Aberdeen

Nov. 16 the Pierre Showcase in Pierre

Nov. 22 in Mitchell

Dec. 6-7 State Festival in Yankton

