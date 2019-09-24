Pam Roberts of Pierre will be one of six SDSU graduates honored as “Legends and Leaders Distinguished Alumni” at an awards banquet in Brookings on Oct. 4.
Roberts, from SDSU’s Class of 1978, grew up on the Smith ranch/farm southeast of Pierre and graduated from Riggs High in 1974.
She is being recognized, among other things, as the only person in South Dakota history to hold cabinet positions under five governors.
Her life has been closely tied to that of the Roberts ranching family, including her marriage to Clay Roberts who farms and ranches the Roberts’ ranch southeast of Pierre, the family that provided her entry into government service.
“Clay’s grandparents lived right across the road from my grandparents,” she told the Capital Journal. “The families have known each other forever.”
Clay is a year older and went to high school in Presho. His mother told Pam when she was a Riggs senior that her son was playing football for the Jackrabbits.
“We had met at a dance in Vivian. So when I went to SDSU I was on the lookout for him,” she said. “We got together at the freshman dance and have been together ever since.”
She began in chemistry at SDSU, but didn’t like it and noticed Clay’s ag econ classes seemed interesting. She graduated with a degree in commercial economics, which helped her in her long career in government, Roberts said.
Clay’s father was Clint Roberts, a state lawmaker, candidate for governor and a one-term Congressman. While she and Clay helped Clint in his Republican run for governor, she met his rival, Bill Janklow, who was elected governor and who then hired Pam.
She went on to work at cabinet-level jobs for four other governors, too: Walter Dale Miller, George S. Mickelson, Mike Rounds and Dennis Daugaard.
She retired in 2013 as Secretary of Labor and Regulation. During her 34-year career, she also served as chief of operations for Gov. Janklow and was commissioner for the Bureau of Personnel.
“Her long tenure speaks to her ability to get along with people, to be diligent in her work and to gain the trust of a wide variety of individuals,” said V.J. Smith who nominated Roberts for the award.
Daugaard supported her nomination for the SDSU award: “When I was elected, Pam remained in that role (of labor secretary) at my request, even as I cut her salary (to help balance the budget) and added additional responsibilities,” Daugaard said according to a news release. “She served with distinction, reducing staff through attrition to achieve efficiencies while delivering excellent service.”
Roberts worked 34 years in leadership in state government in Pierre.
After she retired, Daugaard appointed her in 2015 to chair the Pheasant Habitat Advisory Board and in 2016 to the state’s Board of Regents, which oversees higher education.
She also was chair of the state Republican Party for two years.
She’s served on building committees for SDSU and community groups in Pierre and Fort Pierre and is active at First United Methodist Church.
Her son, Hunter, followed in her footsteps and was appointed in August as Secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in the cabinet of Gov. Kristi Noem.
Now Roberts focuses much of her time on her family.
Their two married children live in Pierre with their four grandchildren. Roberts said, “So I help out with all the after-school stuff.” Which included a 7th birthday party this week for a granddaughter at a local hotel pool.
She also volunteers at the dental office of her daughter, Chelsey, and her husband.
She’s looking forward to the big weekend at SDSU that will include riding in a parade, Roberts said.
The Legends and Leaders Distinguished Alumni Awards banquet and program begins at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4 the evening before Hobo Day. The event takes place in the Alumni Center. Tickets are $40 or $20 for those under 13. Reservations are due by Sept. 27; call 605-697-5198 for more information or to make a reservation.
There are five other alumni receiving the award:
David Lane, class of ‘86, a Shakopee, Minnesota native, was a two-time all-North Central Conference shortstop (1985–86) and 2011 inductee into the South Dakota State Athletic Hall of Fame who joined the Edward D. Jones financial investment firm in 1986 after serving as an intern in college. He rapidly rose through the ranks, being named a principal in 1998 and taking over the Canada division in 2012. He retired at the end of 2017.
Barry Markl, class of ‘68, an Edgerton, Minnesota native and a graduate of the College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions, joined Walgreen’s as an intern in 1967 and rose through the ranks, retiring as senior vice president of store operations in 2007. The company was rapidly expanding, and he was responsible for 1,350 stores that generated more than $12 billion in sales annually.
Jerry Nachtigal, class of ‘81, a Brookings native, earned a degree in journalism and began an 18-year career with the Associated Press. He then served four years as communications director for the Missouri governor’s office. In 2003, he returned to South Dakota as senior vice president of public affairs for Citibank. He died from cancer April 16, 2017.
Larry Ness, class of ‘69, a Sinai native and 1963 Brookings High School graduate, earned a degree in economics, is chief executive officer of First Dakota National Bank and First Dakota Financial Corp. in Yankton. He became president of the troubled bank in 1983. Today, it is the 38th largest ag lender in the nation and Ness was named 2018 Banker of the Year by NorthWestern Financial Review.
Shirley Sneve, class of ‘78, a native of Flandreau who earned her degree in journalism, has been executive director of Vision Maker Media (formerly Native American Telecommunications) for 15 years and has gained a national reputation as an executive producer for PBS documentaries by and about Native Americans. She also has been executive producer of 10 films set in South Dakota.
