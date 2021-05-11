Pool demolition

The old Pierre pool was demolished in December. 

The City of Pierre received a $100,000 grant from the Des Moines-based Wellmark Foundation on Monday for the replacement of the city’s public pool contingent on matching the funds by Aug. 25.

“The Wellmark Foundation is excited to see the planning, focus and community engagement in each of the selected applications,” Wellmark Executive Director Mary Lawyer said. “Both of these projects have the potential to make a positive, long-term impact on the overall health and well-being of community members, which will enhance the quality of life for generations to come.”

The Pierre City Commission approved a plan to replace the approximately 90-year-old pool in 2019.

