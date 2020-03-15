Pierre’s public library closed its doors to patrons Sunday because of the coronavirus concern, Director Robin Schrupp announced in a news release
“To encourage social distancing while South Dakota works to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Rawlins Municipal Library is closed to walk-in traffic until Monday, March 23,” Schrupp said in the news release. “Additionally, all programming is cancelled until April.”
But other library services will still be available, such as the drive-up and walk-up book drops, she said.
“Patrons can call ahead to reserve items for pick up. The library also offers robust online services that allow patrons to access downloadable books, audiobooks, magazines and newspapers.”
Library employees will still be working inside the locked doors and will answer questions by phone or email from 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. The number is 605-773-7421; go online to www.rawlinslibrary@ci.pierre.sd.us.
