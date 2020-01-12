Pierre’s Senior Center happenings

The Pierre Senior Center members and guests partook in another Thursday noon potluck on Jan 9. Almost 70 people were in attendance. After the meal, the entertainment was provided by Bob Boehmer’s singing and accompanying himself on the guitar.
Boehmer’s collection of music selections for the day included “This Cowboy’s Hat” by Chris LeDoux, “What’s She Doing Now” by Garth Brooks, “I Fall to Pieces” by Patsy Cline, “Somebody Like You” by Keith Urban, “On the Wings of A Dove” by Ferlin Husky, “Last Kiss” by Frank Wilson, “The Door is Always Open” by Waylon Jennings, and “Carolyn” by Merle Haggard.
“We really enjoyed Bob musical entertainment,” said Don Zeller, director of the center. “To hear more of Bob’s music, watch for The Bar Stool Boys singing at many of our local bars and other musical venues.”
Next week, Center members and guest we will hear from Sandy Jacobson. Jacobson, a a retired pharmacist, will share healthy living information specifically for senior citizens.
