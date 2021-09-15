The Pierre School Board got their first look on Monday at renderings of the planned Buchanan Elementary School expansion, a multimillion-dollar project for which the district previously applied for funding from the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
“Tonight we’re excited to discuss a new project that’s been in the planning process for a number of years,” District Business Manager Darla Mayer said at Monday’s meeting. “As was previously mentioned, the need for an addition to Buchanan Elementary was recognized and supported by the Pierre School Board at the time Kennedy Elementary was built in 2015 and has been a high priority of the administrative team with the estimated cost of construction included in the district’s five-year capital outlay plan.”
Mayer said a larger gymnasium, a commons or cafeteria for school meals and other gatherings, a serving kitchen, additional classroom space, a conference room and secure entry through the main office were identified as Buchanan’s needs among the planned expansion.
The plans assembled by Sioux Falls-based architecture firm Koch Hazard include a 6,536-square-foot gymnasium next to a 192-seat commons with an attached serving kitchen. A 1,440-square-foot “outdoor classroom” is located next to the gymnasium as well, and four 215-square-foot learning pods are surrounded by existing classroom space. Pierre School District Superintendent Kelly Glodt said at a previous board meeting that some of the intervention space at Buchanan is “not ideal,” while Buchanan Principal Ryan Noyes told the Capital Journal in an August that students needing extra help with math or reading or even OTPT — occupational therapy/physical therapy — will have their own space with the expansion.
Buchanan is the district’s smallest school by physical size, but Mayer said Monday that Buchanan’s student body is similar in size to those of Jefferson and Kennedy Elementary.
Director of Architecture Keith Thompson of Koch Hazard appeared at Monday’s meeting to present the plans for the project. Koch Hazard’s portfolio includes George McGovern Middle School in Sioux Falls, Venture Elementary School in Tea and Kennedy Elementary School in Pierre.
“We actually started this late last year, so it’s been going for a while, just kind of slow and steady,” Thompson said.
Mayer said the project is planned to be financed without any additional debt or bond levy from Pierre property owners and construction is tentatively planned for next spring. Mayer confirmed to the Capital Journal on Wednesday the school board has not yet heard back about ARP ESSER funding.
“Architecturally, we’re just blending in with the existing building, taking cues of the existing brick materials and window detailing and then the gym, looking at a pre-cast wall panel construction, which is the most economical for a big space like that,” Thompson said.
At the end of Thompson’s presentation, the board voted to finalize the plans for the expansion and advertise for construction bids. Thompson presented the board with a $6.5 million estimate Monday, which includes a re-roofing of the school’s 1987 addition and “decorative panel cladding at exterior” as alternate projects worth about $390,000. The addition of the new gym and parking is by far the most expensive portion of the expansion at over $2.9 million.
Noyes previously told the Capital Journal that his school was built in 1964 with renovations done in 1975 and 1987.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.