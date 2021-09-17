Paul Giovanetti doesn’t plan on being a concerned parent of just one issue. But the amount of time Pierre School District students receive to eat their lunch is near and dear to him, to the point he stood and spoke to the school board about it on Monday.
Giovanetti, who ran unsuccessfully for the Pierre School Board in the spring, told the Capital Journal he hopes to speak for other parents to the board about the issues the district faces.
“It comes down to the reason why I ran for the school board this last spring,” Giovanetti said. “I wanted to be a parent’s voice on the board. That’s the reason why I ran. I have children that by now are in high school, middle school and elementary school.”
The “eye-opener” on school lunch for Giovanetti was at a Scout camp over the summer where he watched a group of boys quickly eating their food.
“We’re watching them eat, and they’re just scarfing their food down,” Giovanetti said. “They’re just shoveling it in, and I’m like, ‘Chew your food, take your time, enjoy it.’ And then shortly after... they’re like, ‘Oh, my stomach hurts,’ or ‘I don’t feel good’ or stuff like that. You start to wonder what’s going on. And so after the first couple days, I just asked one of them, I was like ‘Why do you guys eat so fast? Why don’t you slow down?’ And it’s like, ‘Well, we eat this fast because we have to at school.’ That’s what sparked it.”
Giovanetti immediately started looking into the issue. At Monday’s Pierre School Board meeting, he brought his findings to the board and handed out a 2019 CDC article that notes “(s)ome studies suggest that a 30-minute lunch period allows students to have the recommended 20 minutes of seat time.”
According to bell schedules provided on the Pierre School District website, T.F. Riggs High School gives its students 22 minutes of midday lunch and homeroom and Georgia Morse Middle School gives its students 28 minutes.
“The CDC’s very clear,” Giovanetti said. “They recommend 30 minutes, for lunches to be 30 minutes and then at least table time being a 20-minute time so you can have a chance to eat your food and at the same time, socialize. In the elementary schools, I see that could potentially cause a problem, but still, at the same time, that’s where adult supervision’s there. But you’re giving kids enough time to eat because that’s the chance that kids get to socialize. At elementary school they also have recess, they can socialize there on the playground and stuff, but once middle school hits, that stops.”
Giovanetti said he would support a slight lengthening of the school day to accommodate a longer lunch, especially because a 30-minute lunch break would better prepare students for their future in the workforce.
“I’d be supportive of lengthening the day if it assures that my kids aren’t scarfing their food down,” Giovanetti said. “I think 30 minutes is adequate time. If you look at labor standards, I mean, an employer, I believe, is required to give you a 30-minute lunch break, minimum. Why require our students to do a 22-minute lunch break at the high school?”
Pierre School District Superintendent Kelly Glodt told the Capital Journal that, after the topic was brought up in an administrative meeting earlier this week, there are no plans to change the bell schedule to accommodate longer lunch periods in the near future.
“We had discussions and mainly I wanted to ensure that no matter the situation and the length of our lunch shifts, that if there are extenuating circumstances, that the kids are given extra time,” Glodt said. “Because there are times that, it doesn’t matter, if the entire group, for some reason, it took longer for them to get through the line, and they have limited time, they will just give everybody extra time to ensure that they have time to finish their meals and everything like that. So the principals and the food service staff will continue to monitor and monitor more closely probably than they have in the past to make sure that that still is the case.”
Glodt said he will be checking with regional schools to see if the Pierre School District is aligned with their lunch periods.
“I am confident that we’re right in line with everybody else, but I certainly want to do a little checking into that too, because that’s somewhat of an assumption at this time,” Glodt said. “And then we’ll re-evaluate and determine whether or not we want to get the policy committee together to suggest any revisions or not in the future.”
The bell schedule available on the Stanley County School District website reveals a 28-minute lunch period for both high school and middle school students.
“If we do add time for lunch, we have to either take time away from something else, whether that’s an educational time, whether that is recess at the elementary level or whatever, we have to find that time somewhere or extend our day, either start earlier or end later, to add more time,” Glodt said.
